The G20 Young Entrepreneurs Global Summit Opens, Focusing on Cultural Connectivity and Business Development
With the theme of "Connecting Cultures, Promoting Business" the summit aims to promote solidarity and collaboration among young entrepreneurs worldwide.RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2024 G20 Young Entrepreneurs Global Summit recently opened in Brazil. With the theme of "Connecting Cultures, Promoting Business" the summit aims to promote solidarity and collaboration among young entrepreneurs worldwide, build a high-level and sustainable business environment, and inject vitality into the global economic development.
At the summit, Jia Wei, as the Honorary President of the G20 Young Entrepreneurs Alliance China Council, delivered the closing keynote speech at the opening ceremony, adding more highlights to the summit. Jia Wei emphasized the bridging role of culture in business exchanges and proposed that cultural connectivity can deepen understanding and trust between different countries, thereby promoting the deepening of global cooperation. Jia Wei also shared China's business culture, especially the spirit of entrepreneurship and innovative thinking, and encouraged young entrepreneurs from various countries to strengthen exchanges in China and jointly explore new opportunities for business development.
After the summit, presidents of G20 Young Entrepreneurs Alliance from many countries and numerous entrepreneurs expressed that through Jia Wei's sharing, they had gained a deeper understanding of China's business environment and cultural connotations, and they were full of expectations for investing, starting businesses, cooperating, and traveling in China.
This year's G20 Young Entrepreneurs Global Summit not only built a broad platform for exchanges and cooperation among global young entrepreneurs, but also became a window to showcase China's open attitude, economic vitality, and innovative spirit to the world. It offered an important opportunity to present a true, multi-dimensional, and panoramic view of China.
Any Yan
NPCC
