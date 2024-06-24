Global Leukemia Therapeutics Market Report Highlights Rapid Growth and Key Trends

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global leukemia therapeutics market size was USD 7.81 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. The global leukemia therapeutics market is poised for significant expansion driven by several key factors, according to the latest market research report. Factors such as the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising investments in Research & Development (R&D), and advancements in targeted medicines and immunotherapies are contributing to this growth.

The report underscores that the demand for leukemia therapeutics is escalating alongside population growth in various countries. A United Nations resolution now regulates the import and export of leukemia therapeutics, emphasizing standards for product safety and advertising practices.

Recent advancements in PROteolysis TArgeting Chimeras (PROTACs) highlight their potential as effective cancer treatments. These small molecule protein degraders leverage the Ubiquitin-Proteasome pathway, offering new avenues for treatment.

In 2020, approximately 19.3 million new cancer cases were reported globally, with leukemia accounting for a significant proportion. The market analysis projects a notable 47% increase in the cancer burden by 2040 if current trends persist.

Technological advancements have revolutionized leukemia treatment, enabling more precise diagnostic methods such as improved imaging techniques and genetic testing. These innovations facilitate better identification and classification of leukemia subtypes, paving the way for targeted treatments that minimize damage to healthy cells.

The market report identifies key segments within the leukemia therapeutics market:

Segment Insights:

Type: The market segments include acute lymphocytic leukemia, acute myeloid leukemia, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, chronic myeloid leukemia, and others. Chronic lymphocytic leukemia holds the largest market share due to its increasing prevalence, particularly in developed nations.

Drug Class: Segments comprise chemotherapy and targeted & immunotherapy. Chemotherapy dominates the market, driven by its efficacy in treating rapidly proliferating cancer cells, despite side effects.

End Use: Hospitals & clinics are the primary end users, offering accessibility and comprehensive care. Retail pharmacies are experiencing the fastest growth, providing enhanced accessibility and patient education.

Market Restraints: High treatment costs and limited availability of innovative medicines such as CAR-T cell therapy pose challenges to market growth. These factors restrict access to advanced treatments in certain regions.

The report anticipates moderate to fast growth rates across various segments during the forecast period. The acute lymphocytic leukemia segment is expected to grow moderately due to increasing incidence among children and heightened R&D investments.

Future Outlook: Looking ahead, advancements in targeted and immunotherapy treatments are likely to drive steady market growth. These treatments aim to target cancer cells with minimal impact on healthy tissues, offering promising alternatives to traditional chemotherapy.

Leukemia Therapeutics Top Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global leukemia therapeutics market is fairly fragmented with many large and medium-sized players accounting for majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective leukemia therapeutics solutions.

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

AbbVie Inc.

MorphoSys AG

Ono Pharmaceutical Co.

Johnson & Johnson Private Limited

Merck KGaA

Amgen Inc.

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

Sanofi S.A.

Leukemia Therapeutics Latest Industry News

On 25 July 2023, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) sanctioned the utilization of quizartinib (marketed as Vanflyta) alongside standard chemotherapies for managing newly diagnosed Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) in adult patients bearing the FLT3-ITD genetic mutation.

In December 2021, Eli Lilly and Company disclosed the approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of Jaypirca (pirtobrutinib in 100 mg & 50 mg tablets) for addressing Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia or Small Lymphocytic Lymphoma (CLL/SLL) in adult patients who have undergone a minimum of two prior treatment lines, inclusive of both a Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase (BTK) inhibitor and a BCL-2 inhibitor.

Leukemia Therapeutics Segment Analysis

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global leukemia therapeutics market on the basis of type, drug class, molecule type, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Acute lymphocytic leukemia

Acute myeloid leukemia

Chronic lymphocytic leukemia

Chronic myeloid leukemia

Others

Drug Class Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Chemotherapy

Targeted & immunotherapy

Molecule Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Small molecules

Biologics

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Hospital & clinics

Retail pharmacy

Drug store

E-commerce

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

ASEAN Countries

Oceania

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Israel

Turkey

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

