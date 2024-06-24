Innovative VOZC Technology Spearheads Air Pollution Control in Global Markets

Emergen Research Logo

Discover how Volatile Organic Compound/Ozone Converter (VOZC) technology is revolutionizing air pollution control

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Volatile Organic Compound/Ozone Converter (VOZC) technology market is expected to register a robust revenue CAGR during the forecast period. The Volatile Organic Compound/Ozone Converter (VOZC) technology has emerged as a pivotal advancement in environmental stewardship, offering effective solutions for cleaning air of ozone and various Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs). This technology, employing specialized converters or catalytic systems, transforms harmful pollutants into benign substances through catalytic reactions.

In recent years, the global VOZC technology market has experienced substantial growth, driven by increasing environmental awareness, stringent government regulations on emissions, and the imperative for sustainable industrial practices. Industries such as manufacturing, automotive, chemical processing, and printing have embraced VOZC technology to mitigate VOC and ozone emissions significantly.

The catalytic oxidation segment, which efficiently converts VOCs into CO2 and water, dominated the market in 2022 due to its effectiveness and economic feasibility. Unlike other methods that merely transfer pollutants, catalytic oxidation destructs VOCs entirely, making it a preferred choice for industries seeking reliable emission control solutions.

"The demand for VOZC technology is propelled by its dual functionality in removing both VOCs and ozone from air, ensuring cleaner and healthier environments," noted a market analyst. "This technology not only meets regulatory requirements but also enhances operational efficiencies for industries."

Despite its benefits, the VOZC technology market faces challenges such as initial capital investments and implementation costs, particularly impacting smaller enterprises with limited financial resources. The installation of specialized converters and associated infrastructure can pose significant financial hurdles, influencing adoption rates across various industries.

Looking ahead, the manufacturing sector is anticipated to exhibit substantial growth in adopting VOZC technology, driven by its high VOC emission levels from solvents, coatings, and chemical processes. The technology's proven efficacy in air purification makes it a preferred choice amidst stringent regulatory environments.

"VOZC technology represents a sustainable upgrade in air pollution control, offering a cost-effective solution for industries striving to meet emission standards," emphasized an industry expert. "Its application spans diverse sectors, demonstrating its versatility and effectiveness in addressing environmental challenges."

As the market continues to evolve, stakeholders are focusing on enhancing cost-effectiveness and scalability of VOZC technology to widen its adoption among diverse industrial applications. This strategic approach aims to bolster environmental sustainability while aligning with global emissions reduction targets.

VOZC Technology Latest Industry News

On 24 March 2023, Airbus chose BASF to design and provide an innovative Volatile Organic Compound/Ozone Converter (VOZC) technology for its A320 Family aircraft, set to be implemented from 2024 onwards. This decision followed an extensive, multi-year technical evaluation that factored in BASF's top-tier global production, supply chain, and quality expertise. The VOZC technology developed by BASF holds the promise of positively impacting the flying experience for passengers and crew members across the globe.

Segments Covered in Report

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global Volatile Organic Compound/Ozone Converter (VOZC) technology market on the basis of technology type, application, and region:

Technology Type Outlook (Revenue & Volume, USD; 2019–2032)

Catalytic Oxidation

Absorption

Application Outlook (Revenue & Volume, USD; 2019–2032)

Manufacturing Industry

Pricing Industry

Painting & Coating Industry

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue & Volume, USD; 2019–2032)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of MEA

Thank you for reading our report. To inquire about customization or any query about the report, please get in touch with us. Our team will make sure the report is best suited to your needs. Emergen Research also offers a country-wise customized report as per clients’ needs.

