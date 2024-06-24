UV Curing System Market Size to Touch USD 20.3 billion, Rising at a CAGR of 18.5% by 2031: SNS Insider
UV Curing System Market Size, Share, Growth, Emerging Trend, Global Outlook and Regional Analysis, Forecast 2024 - 2031AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UV Curing System Market Size
UV Curing System Market according to the SNS Insider report, is poised for significant growth with projected market size reach USD 20.3 billion by 2031. This reflecting a CAGR of 18.5% from 2024 to 2031, building upon a 2023 market value of USD 5.22 billion.
UV curing, a green alternative to traditional drying methods, is experiencing a growth in popularity. Traditional drying methods release harmful chemicals and gasses but UV curing uses light to dry things quickly. This is a big plus for companies that want to be eco-conscious and follow new regulations. New laws are pushing for safer products and UV curing fits the bill with minimal odor fumes and safer production. UV curing is being used in more and more ways It's very popular right now for coating, bonding, and printing things in factories that make things like prints, medical supplies, and cars. In printing, for example a special type of UV curing called UV LED curing is becoming very popular. It's fast makes prints look better and saves energy so businesses like using it a lot.
KEY PLAYERS:
- Panasonic
- Baldwin Technology
- DELO
- Omron Corporation
- UVEXS Incorporated Limited
- Nordson
- Heraeus
- American Ultraviolet
- Thorlabs
- GEW
- Senlian
The UV curing system market is increasing because of a new way of curing things with light called UV LED.
It's better than older methods because it glues things together stronger dries stuff faster and doesn't release harmful chemicals into the air. This eco-friendly advantage is a big reason why this technology is becoming more popular especially in countries that are starting to care more about the environment. As countries like China and India focus on being more sustainable the demand for UV curing systems is expected to grow in the coming years.
Segment Analysis
Based on Technology, UV LED technology is expected to take over the market because it lasts longer, doesn't contain harmful mercury and uses less energy than traditional mercury lamps. This eco-friendly benefit, along with features like fast drying and low heat emission, makes UV LEDs a popular choice, especially in North America which is known for embracing new technology.
Based on Application, Bonding and Assembly currently being the most popular segments printing is expected to grow much faster in the future. This is because UV LED curing is perfect for printing it's fast eco-friendly and works on a variety of materials making prints look better and last longer. Unlike older methods that take ages to dry and release harmful chemicals, UV curing uses light to harden things in seconds, making it a much greener choice. With more and more people becoming aware of energy efficiency, the use of UV LEDs, especially in printing, is expected to surge in the coming years.
Recent Developments
-In March 2024, The Rad Tech conference will also explore how UV technology is being used in new areas like coil coatings for cars and batteries. Speakers from industry leaders like Beckers Group and AkzoNobel will be there to discuss these advancements.
-In April 2024, A British company GEW will showcase their new UV LED curing system at drupa 2024. This is alongside their existing selection of curing systems with a focus on their latest LED options for printing applications. They highlight their ability to offer solutions for various printing and coating needs.
The Asia Pacific region which is expected to be the future leader of the UV curing market.
China, in particular is expected to be the biggest spender and see the fastest growth. This is because UV curing offers several advantages over traditional glues especially in the packaging industry. As China's exports and domestic demand for packaged goods like food and drinks keep rising so will the need for UV curing systems. In fact China already has a huge share of the APAC UV curing market, and this is expected to grow even more in the coming years. This strong growth in APAC is largely driven by countries like China, Japan, India, and South Korea, all of whom are major players in the electronics industry where UV curing technology is widely used. With so many countries in the region embracing UV curing, the APAC market is poised for a bright future.
Key Takeaways
-UV curing is a green technology that uses light to dry things quickly, replacing traditional methods that release harmful emissions. This makes it attractive for companies following environmental regulations and wanting to be sustainable.
-UV LED curing is becoming the most popular choice because it lasts longer is safer uses less energy and dries things much faster.
-UV curing is a fast and eco-friendly way to dry stuff in factories and it's expected to be especially popular for printing in Asia with China leading the way.
Access Full Report Details About UV Curing System Market
