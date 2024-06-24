SILK Alert: Monsey Firm of Wohl & Fruchter Investigating Fairness of the Sale of Silk Road Medical to Boston Scientific

MONSEY, N.Y., June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Wohl & Fruchter LLP is investigating the fairness of the price of $27.50 per share in cash for which Silk Road Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: SILK) (“SILK”) has agreed to be sold to Boston Scientific Corporation (“Boston Scientific”). The sales price is below the price target for SILK of at least one Wall Street analyst (source: TipRanks).



On June 18, 2024, SILK announced that it had agreed to be sold to Boston Scientific for $27.50 per share in cash.

“We are investigating whether the SILK Board of Directors acted in the best interests of SILK shareholders in approving the sale,” explained Joshua Fruchter, a founding partner of Wohl & Fruchter. “This includes whether the price agreed upon is fair to SILK shareholders, as well as whether all material information regarding the transaction has been fully disclosed.”

Notably, according to TipRanks, the sales price of $27.50 per share is below the price target for SILK of $32.00 per share set by David Toung of Argus Research on June 14, 2024.

The sales price is also below SILK’s 52-week high of $33.78 per share, which indicates that the purchase may be opportunistic.

