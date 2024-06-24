Chemical Surface Treatment Market Size Will Achieve USD 27.66 Billion by 2032 | Emergen Research

Chemical Surface Treatment Market

Rapid growth of the commercial sector and rapid technological advancements in surface treatment are key factors driving market revenue growth.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global chemical surface treatment market size was USD 13.85 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. Rapid growth of the commercial sector and rapid technological advancements in surface treatment are key factors driving market revenue growth.

The chemical surface treatment market encompasses a diverse range of processes and solutions used to modify and enhance the surface properties of various materials, including metals, plastics, and composites. Surface treatment techniques are critical in industries such as automotive, aerospace, electronics, and manufacturing, where surface properties like adhesion, corrosion resistance, conductivity, and appearance are crucial for product performance and longevity. Chemical surface treatments play a pivotal role in improving material characteristics and facilitating subsequent processes such as painting, bonding, and coating.

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞:

PPG, DSS Takara Bio India Pvt Ltd, Henkel, Solvay, Oerlikon, Mc Gean-Rohoco, Element Solutions Inc, Quaker Houghton, Nihon Parkerizing Co., and Chemetall

Drivers of Market Growth

Several key factors drive the growth of the chemical surface treatment market. Firstly, increasing demand for lightweight materials with enhanced performance characteristics in automotive and aerospace industries fuels the adoption of advanced surface treatment technologies. Chemical treatments such as anodizing, chromating, and phosphating are utilized to improve the corrosion resistance, durability, and aesthetic appeal of lightweight metals like aluminum and magnesium, supporting their widespread use in vehicle components and aircraft structures.

Restraints Facing the Market

Despite its growth prospects, the chemical surface treatment market faces several challenges. One significant restraint is the complexity and variability of material surfaces, which can influence the effectiveness and uniformity of surface treatment processes. Variations in substrate composition, surface condition, and dimensional complexity pose challenges for achieving consistent coating thickness, adhesion strength, and surface coverage, particularly in mass production environments. Maintaining process reliability and quality assurance across diverse material substrates require stringent process controls and customized treatment solutions.

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global chemical surface treatment market on the basis of type, application, end-use, and region:

· Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Cleaner

Passivation

Anti-Corrosion

Anodizing Solution

· Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Plastic

Metal

Wood

Others

· End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Industrial Machinery

Construction

Automotive and Transportation

Others

Geographic Segment Covered in the Report:

The Chemical Surface Treatment Market provides information about the market area, which is further subdivided into sub-regions and countries/regions. In addition to the market share in each country and sub-region, this chapter of this report also contains information on profit opportunities. This chapter of the report mentions the market share and growth rate of each region, country, and sub-region during the estimated period.

• North America (USA and Canada)

• Europe (UK, Germany, France and the rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the rest of the Asia Pacific region)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America)

• Middle East and Africa (GCC and rest of the Middle East and Africa)

