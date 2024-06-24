Global Metabolomics Market Shows Significant Growth Driven by Healthcare Advancements and Technological Innovations

Metabolomics Market

Growing healthcare industry and infrastructures in various countries, rising prevalence of chronic diseases and public awareness

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global metabolomics market size was USD 2.58 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 14.6% during the forecast period. The global metabolomics market is poised for substantial growth, driven by expanding healthcare infrastructures worldwide, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and increasing investments in Research and Development (R&D) initiatives. According to recent market research, key factors such as the integration of advanced technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML), alongside the growing acceptance of metabolomics in personalized medicine, are fueling market expansion.

Metabolomics involves the use of analytical techniques such as spectroscopy, chromatography, and mass spectrometry for metabolite analysis. This approach plays a crucial role in drug discovery and therapeutic advancements, particularly in managing chronic diseases. The prevalence of chronic diseases, as highlighted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), underscores the urgent need for innovative treatments and diagnostics.

Technological innovations have significantly enhanced the metabolomics landscape, with AI, IoT, and ML driving efficiency and reliability in healthcare solutions. Companies are launching advanced products and undertaking strategic initiatives like partnerships and acquisitions to strengthen their market position. For instance, Bruker's recent acquisition of Prolab Instruments GmbH aims to enhance the performance of metabolomics solutions, reflecting ongoing industry advancements.

Despite these advancements, challenges such as high costs associated with metabolomics instruments and data complexity remain. The complexity in interpreting data poses hurdles in widespread adoption, particularly in less developed regions. However, efforts are underway to mitigate these challenges through technological advancements and regulatory support.

The metabolomics market is segmented into instruments and bioinformatics tools/services. The bioinformatics tools and services segment currently holds the largest market share due to its critical role in data management and analysis. Conversely, metabolomics instruments are projected to exhibit the fastest growth, driven by advancements in separation and detection techniques such as high-performance liquid chromatography and mass spectrometry.

In terms of application, metabolomics finds significant utility in cancer and cardiovascular disorders. The cancer segment dominates the market, attributed to increasing adoption of metabolomics in oncology for biomarker discovery and early diagnosis. Similarly, cardiovascular disorders are witnessing rapid growth due to rising disease prevalence globally.

Academic and research institutes represent the largest end-use segment, leveraging metabolomics for extensive research and development activities. Meanwhile, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are expected to witness significant growth, driven by increased accessibility to advanced treatment options and medications.

Metabolomics Top Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global metabolomics market is fairly fragmented with many large and medium-sized players accounting for majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective Metabolomics solutions.

Some major players included in the global metabolomics market report are:

Afekta Technologies Ltd.

DNA Xperts Private Limited

Metabolomic Technologies Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

MS-OMICS

PerkinElmer Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Shimadzu Corporation

BASF SE

Metabolon, Inc.

Metabolomics Latest Industry News

In July 2021, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. and the University of California, Davis (UC Davis) launched the Center of Excellence in Clinical Metabolomics, a research collaboration to provide innovations, the best practices, and standard operating procedures to the metabolomics community.

In December 2021, Dickinson and Company (BD) announced that "embecta" will be the name of the publicly traded company that will hold BD's Diabetes Care business.

Metabolomics Market Segment Analysis

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented global metabolomics market on the basis of products & services, application, indication, end-use, and region:

Products & Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Metabolomics instruments

Metabolomics bioinformatics tools and services

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Drug discovery

Biomarker discovery

Nutrigenomics

Functional genomics

Personalized medicine

Others

Indication Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Cancer

Cardiovascular disorders

Neurological disorders

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Academic and research institutes

Contract research organizations

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

ASEAN Countries

Oceania

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Israel

Turkey

South Africa

Rest of MEA

