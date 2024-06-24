Palisade Bio to Participate in the Virtual Investor Closing Bell Series

Live video webcast on Wednesday, June 26th at 4:00 PM ET

Carlsbad, CA, June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palisade Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PALI) (“Palisade” or the “Company”), biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and advancing novel therapeutics for patients living with autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases, today announced that it will participate in the Virtual Investor Closing Bell Series on Wednesday, June 26, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET.

As part of the event, J.D. Finley, Chief Executive Officer, and Dr. Mitch Jones, Chief Medical Officer, of Palisade Bio will provide a corporate overview and business outlook. In addition to the moderated discussion, investors and interested parties will have the opportunity to submit questions live during the event. The Company will answer as many questions as possible in the time allowed.

A live video webcast of the presentation will be available on the Events page of the Investors section of the Company’s website (www.palisadebio.com). A webcast replay will be available two hours following the live presentation and will be accessible for 90 days.

About Palisade Bio

Palisade Bio is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and advancing novel therapeutics for patients living with autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases. The Company believes that by using a targeted approach with its novel therapeutics it will transform the treatment landscape. For more information, please go to www.palisadebio.com.

Investor Relations Contact

JTC Team, LLC

Jenene Thomas

833-475-8247

PALI@jtcir.com

Source: Palisade Bio