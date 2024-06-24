Progress Recognized for Exemplary Leadership, Inclusive Workplace Culture and Contributions to the Tech Community

Company wins multiple awards in first half of 2024 from leading organizations including USA Today, Forbes, Boston Business Journal, MassTLC and more



BURLINGTON, Mass., June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (Nasdaq: PRGS), the trusted provider of infrastructure software, today announced that it has received numerous accolades from prestigious organizations for its employee satisfaction, executive leadership, inclusive workplace and commitment to corporate social responsibility. Progress operates with a “people-centric” mindset and strives to provide an inclusive work environment. It offers numerous talent development opportunities, inclusion and diversity initiatives, wellbeing programs and a steadfast commitment to being a good corporate citizen.

Employer of Choice

Year over year, Progress continues to be acknowledged for this effort by being selected as a best employer by leading organizations. During the first half of 2024, Progress was recognized by:

The Boston Business Journal Best Places to Work for the fourth consecutive year, ranking #4 in the large category. This exclusive listing recognizes Massachusetts workplaces where employees provided positive scores for factors including job satisfaction, engagement, communication, retention and teamwork.

Forbes Business Awards and b2b Media with second and third place “Employer of 2024” wins, respectively.

MassTLC's Tech Top 50 with an honorary Workforce Culture Award certificate, celebrating the company’s commitment to fostering a dynamic workforce culture.



Leadership

The Progress leadership team is committed to leading by example and inspiring others to bring positive change within the organization and across the industry. In the first half of 2024, several Progress leaders were selected and praised for their success.

Chief Inclusion & Diversity Officer Shirley Knowles was the “Mosaic” award winner of MassTLC's Tech Top 50 for exemplary leadership in the development of a more equitable, inclusive and diverse tech workforce in Massachusetts.

Jeremy Segal, EVP of Corporate Development, was named to the 2024 Boston Dealmakers Hall of Fame, which recognizes a class of dealmakers that have made an often-groundbreaking impact on their organizations, industries and regions for decades in business.

Lilia Messechkova, SVP Product, Svetlin Nikolaev, Director of Innovation and UX and Dimitar Topuzov, Senior QA Architect, were included in the Career Show’s Top 100 Most Influential IT People in Bulgaria list for 2024.

Alex Fries, Director of Corporate Development, was recognized as one of 10 Corporate Development Professionals to Watch by Middle Market DealMaker.

Progress was named a 2024 Middle Market Leader by the Boston Business Journal, which ranks the 50 highest growth companies in Massachusetts and was ranked #13 in the Boston Business Journal’s Largest Software Developers in Massachusetts list.



Corporate Social Responsibility

Progress was also honored multiple times for its ongoing commitment to inclusion, sustainability and its vibrant CSR program, Progress for Tomorrow. Progress was recognized by:

“I am once again proud of our people for demonstrating the actions and behaviors that cultivate a great workplace. They strive to create an environment centered on inclusion and belonging, continuously develop their skills and never lose sight of supporting our customers and contributing to the tech industry,” said Katie Kulikoski, Chief People Officer, Progress. “It is an honor to receive these accolades because they spotlight the wonderful minds and hearts of our people.”

To view the company’s full list of awards, go to https://www.progress.com/company/awards. To learn more about careers at Progress, go to https://www.progress.com/company/careers.

About Progress

Progress (Nasdaq: PRGS) provides software that enables organizations to develop and deploy their mission-critical applications and experiences, as well as effectively manage their data platforms, cloud and IT infrastructure. As an experienced, trusted provider, we make the lives of technology professionals easier. Over 4 million developers and technologists at hundreds of thousands of enterprises depend on Progress. Learn more at www.progress.com.

Progress is a trademark or registered trademark of Progress Software Corporation and/or one of its subsidiaries or affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. Any other trademarks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

Press Contact:

Kim Baker

Progress

+1-800-213-3407

PR@Progress.com