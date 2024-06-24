Biological Seed Treatment Market Size Worth USD 3.49 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Biological Seed Treatment Market

Rising demand for chemical free crops is a major factor driving market revenue growth.

Biological Seed Treatment Market Size – USD 1.20 Billion in 2022, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 11.3%, Market Trends – Increasing awareness regarding environmental and health impacts among individuals” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global biological seed treatment market size is expected to reach USD 3.49 Billion in 2032 and register a steady revenue CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing awareness regarding environmental and health impacts among individuals is a key factor driving market revenue growth. Biological seed treatment utilizes living creatures and natural ingredients, such as fungi and bacteria, as well as plant-derived substances or extracts, to treat seeds. Biological seed treatment decreases the usage of agrochemicals, reducing grower exposure to chemicals and their environmental impact. This treatment can be applied as a powder or a liquid, with the goal of spreading an equal coat on the seed's surface, which increases crop yields, while also assisting plants in fighting off plant diseases and reducing biotic stress.

The Biological Seed Treatment market investigation report assesses the global market for the Biological Seed Treatment industry and provides revenue and capability forecasts for the projected period. The factors that drive the industry's growth are highlighted in the report. The report divides the Biological Seed Treatment market into main categories such as forms, applications, end-users, technology, and others for a better understanding. These segments are thoroughly examined in order to provide a more accurate outlook for the global and regional markets.

Top Companies Operating in the Biological Seed Treatment Market and Profiled in the Report are:

Bayer AG, BASF SE, Syngenta, Corteva, Novozymes, Pro Farm Group Inc., Certis USA L.L.C., Koppert, Verdesian Life Sciences, BioWorks, Inc., Biostadt India Limited, Plant Health Care plc, BIONEMA, NewLeaf Symbiotics, Concentric Agriculture Inc., Andermatt Group AG, BioAtlantis Ltd., Terramera Inc., Mycorrhizal Applications, and Novamont S.p.A.

The report projects the market is anticipated to grow at a significant rate owing to raid advancements and technological developments in the sector. The report offers strategic recommendations to the businesses and investors to capitalize on the lucrative growth opportunities. The report further provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape and provides complete coverage with regard to company profiles, product portfolio, revenue generation, financial standing, and market position.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The microbial segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global biological seed treatment market in 2022. This is due to rising demand for microbial pesticide organisms as these are harmless and nonpathogenic to wildlife, people, and other species that are not closely related to the target pest. Microbial toxins are biological toxins created by microorganisms such as bacteria or fungi. In addition, microbial insecticides can be applied even when a crop is nearly ready for harvest because their residues present pose no risk to people or other animals.

The online sales segment is expected to register steadily fast revenue growth rate in the global biological seed treatment market during the forecast period attributed to online sales, which makes it easier for farmers in remote or rural areas to access a wide range of biological seed treatment products that may not be available locally. Through online sales there are no additional costs as products can be shipped directly from sellers. In addition, individuals are turning to e-commerce websites to purchase from a large selection of options and take advantage of advantageous offers and discounts to avoid the inconvenience of physical shopping, hence driving revenue growth of this segment.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global biological seed treatment market on the basis of type of biological agents, crop type, application, functionality, end-use, distribution channel, and region:

Type of Biological Agents Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Microbial

Botanicals

Biochemical

Others

Crop Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Cereals & Grains

Oilseeds & Pulses

Fruits & Vegetables

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Seed Coating

Seed Pelleting

Seed Dressing

Soil Treatment

Foliar Treatment

Functionality Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Seed Protection

Bio insecticides

Bio fungicides

Others

Seed Enhancement

Bio fertilizers

Bio stimulants

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Farmers

Horticulturalists

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Direct Sales

Retailers

Online Sales

The latest report on the global Biological Seed Treatment market offers strategic insights into the market landscape to stakeholders, investors, and business owners to help them make efficient and lucrative business decisions based on key statistical data and facts. The report aims to offers a thorough outlook of the Biological Seed Treatment market based on various key elements, such as market drivers, limitations, threats, restraining factors, and growth prospects

Biological Seed Treatment Market Segmentation by Regions:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Objectives of the Report:

Study of the global Biological Seed Treatment market size by key regions, types, and applications with reference to historical data and forecast

Industrial structure analysis of the Biological Seed Treatment market by identification of various sub-segments

Extensive analysis of key market players along with their SWOT analysis

Competitive landscape benchmarking

Analysis of Biological Seed Treatment market based on growth trends, futuristic outlook, and contribution to the total growth of the market

Analysis of drivers, constraints, opportunities, challenges, and risks in the global Biological Seed Treatment market

Comprehensive analysis of competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and other strategic alliances

