Global Dimethylformamide (DMF) Market Sees Growth Fueled by Demand in Textile and Chemical Industries
Rising demand for DMF in textile and electronics industries is a key factor driving market revenue growth.
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Dimethylformamide (DMF) market size was USD 2.30 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 2.4% during the forecast period. The global Dimethylformamide (DMF) market is experiencing substantial growth, driven primarily by increasing demand from the textile and electronics sectors. DMF, known for its properties as a dipolar aprotic solvent, is transparent, colorless, and water-soluble, making it indispensable in various industrial applications.
In the textile industry, DMF plays a crucial role in manufacturing synthetic leather, fibers, adhesives, and other products. Its ability to dissolve a wide range of organic and inorganic compounds enhances its utility in chemical processing, where it is used for producing polyurethane lacquers and coatings.
Furthermore, DMF is integral to the chemical industry, aiding in the extraction and purification of chemicals such as acetylene and butadiene from hydrocarbon streams. It is also employed in the separation of polycarboxylic acids and as a scrubbing solvent in the purification of ethylene and propylene.
Market Segment Insights:
Applications: The global DMF market is segmented into chemical processing and solvents, separation processes, and others. The chemical processing segment holds the largest market share, driven by the extensive use of DMF in manufacturing polyurethanes and other chemical compounds.
End-uses: End-use sectors for DMF include chemical, textile, pharmaceutical, electronics, agrochemicals, and others. The chemical sector dominates the market due to the widespread adoption of DMF in various industrial processes, including the production of polymers, coatings, and films.
The textile industry utilizes DMF extensively for its role in producing synthetic fibers and coatings. In the electronics sector, DMF is valued for its utility in the production of gas separation membranes and nanofibers.
Forecast and Growth:
Chemical Segment: Expected to maintain significant growth during the forecast period, driven by the increasing use of DMF in manufacturing processes across various chemical applications.
Pharmaceutical Segment: Anticipated to register steady growth, attributed to DMF's use as a solvent in pharmaceutical applications for reaction and crystallization processes.
The global DMF market is poised for expansion, fueled by ongoing technological advancements in manufacturing processes and increasing applications across diverse industries. Regulatory frameworks such as EU REACH (entry 76) play a crucial role in shaping market dynamics.
Dimethylformamide (DMF) Top Companies and Competitive Landscape
The global Dimethylformamide (DMF) market is fragmented, with several key players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing new products and solutions.
Some major players included in the Dimethylformamide (DMF) market report are:
Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company Inc.
Shandong Hualu HengshengChemical Co.
Jiutian Chemical Group Ltd.
BASF SE
Luxi Group
Balaji Amines Ltd.
Belle Chemical LLC
Eastman Chemical Company
Anhui Haoyuan Chemical Group Co., Ltd
Helm AG
Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC
Chemanol
Triveni Chemicals
Asahi Corporations
Chemours
Dimethylformamide (DMF) Latest Industry News
On 17 January 2023, BASF SE, invested to expand the capacity of polymer dispersions at the production facility located in Merak, Indonesia. This expansion aligns with the rising demand for high-quality packaging materials in the ASEAN region, where significant paper and board manufacturing operations are situated. This expansion will further accelerate the ability to meet the rising demand for specialty chemicals in Southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand markets by ensuring a more reliable supply.
Dimethylformamide (DMF) market segment analysis
For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global Dimethylformamide (DMF) market on the basis of resin, application end-use, and region:
Resin Outlook (Revenue, Volume, USD Billion; 2019-2032)
Reactant
Catalyst
Feed Stock
Others
Applications Outlook (Revenue, Volume, USD Billion; 2019-2032)
Chemical Processing and Solvents
Films
Fibers
Adhesives
Separation
High-purity Acetylene
Buta-diene
Purification
Others
End-use Outlook (Revenue, Volume, USD Billion; 2019-2032)
Chemical
Textile
Pharmaceutical
Electronics
Agrochemical
Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, Volume, USD Billion; 2019–2032)
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
South Africa
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
