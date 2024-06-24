Global Dimethylformamide (DMF) Market Sees Growth Fueled by Demand in Textile and Chemical Industries

Rising demand for DMF in textile and electronics industries is a key factor driving market revenue growth.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Dimethylformamide (DMF) market size was USD 2.30 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 2.4% during the forecast period. The global Dimethylformamide (DMF) market is experiencing substantial growth, driven primarily by increasing demand from the textile and electronics sectors. DMF, known for its properties as a dipolar aprotic solvent, is transparent, colorless, and water-soluble, making it indispensable in various industrial applications.

In the textile industry, DMF plays a crucial role in manufacturing synthetic leather, fibers, adhesives, and other products. Its ability to dissolve a wide range of organic and inorganic compounds enhances its utility in chemical processing, where it is used for producing polyurethane lacquers and coatings.

Furthermore, DMF is integral to the chemical industry, aiding in the extraction and purification of chemicals such as acetylene and butadiene from hydrocarbon streams. It is also employed in the separation of polycarboxylic acids and as a scrubbing solvent in the purification of ethylene and propylene.

Market Segment Insights:

Applications: The global DMF market is segmented into chemical processing and solvents, separation processes, and others. The chemical processing segment holds the largest market share, driven by the extensive use of DMF in manufacturing polyurethanes and other chemical compounds.

End-uses: End-use sectors for DMF include chemical, textile, pharmaceutical, electronics, agrochemicals, and others. The chemical sector dominates the market due to the widespread adoption of DMF in various industrial processes, including the production of polymers, coatings, and films.

The textile industry utilizes DMF extensively for its role in producing synthetic fibers and coatings. In the electronics sector, DMF is valued for its utility in the production of gas separation membranes and nanofibers.

Forecast and Growth:

Chemical Segment: Expected to maintain significant growth during the forecast period, driven by the increasing use of DMF in manufacturing processes across various chemical applications.

Pharmaceutical Segment: Anticipated to register steady growth, attributed to DMF's use as a solvent in pharmaceutical applications for reaction and crystallization processes.

The global DMF market is poised for expansion, fueled by ongoing technological advancements in manufacturing processes and increasing applications across diverse industries. Regulatory frameworks such as EU REACH (entry 76) play a crucial role in shaping market dynamics.

Dimethylformamide (DMF) Top Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global Dimethylformamide (DMF) market is fragmented, with several key players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing new products and solutions.

Some major players included in the Dimethylformamide (DMF) market report are:

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company Inc.

Shandong Hualu HengshengChemical Co.

Jiutian Chemical Group Ltd.

BASF SE

Luxi Group

Balaji Amines Ltd.

Belle Chemical LLC

Eastman Chemical Company

Anhui Haoyuan Chemical Group Co., Ltd

Helm AG

Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC

Chemanol

Triveni Chemicals

Asahi Corporations

Chemours

Dimethylformamide (DMF) Latest Industry News

On 17 January 2023, BASF SE, invested to expand the capacity of polymer dispersions at the production facility located in Merak, Indonesia. This expansion aligns with the rising demand for high-quality packaging materials in the ASEAN region, where significant paper and board manufacturing operations are situated. This expansion will further accelerate the ability to meet the rising demand for specialty chemicals in Southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand markets by ensuring a more reliable supply.

Dimethylformamide (DMF) market segment analysis

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global Dimethylformamide (DMF) market on the basis of resin, application end-use, and region:

Resin Outlook (Revenue, Volume, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Reactant

Catalyst

Feed Stock

Others

Applications Outlook (Revenue, Volume, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Chemical Processing and Solvents

Films

Fibers

Adhesives

Separation

High-purity Acetylene

Buta-diene

Purification

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, Volume, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Chemical

Textile

Pharmaceutical

Electronics

Agrochemical

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, Volume, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

