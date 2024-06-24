Injured Trail Runner Assisted from Wild River Trail

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer Justin Whipple

603-788-4850

June 24, 2024

Bean’s Purchase, NH – On Saturday, June 22, 2024, at approximately 10:45a.m., NH Fish and Game was notified of an injured trail runner on the Wild River Trail in the town of Bean’s Purchase. The runner was identified as Phoebe Seltzer, 28, of North Conway, NH. While completing a run that involved multiple trails throughout the White Mountain National Forest, Seltzer sustained a leg injury and was unsure if she could make it out without assistance. The GPS coordinate placed Seltzer over five miles from the Wild River Campground.

Conservation officers responded to the Wild River Road where, due to severe washouts of the road, officers had to utilize ATVs get around the washouts and access the Wild River Campground. While rescuers were responding, Seltzer was able to make it to the campground where she was met by the CO’s at approximately 2:30 p.m. She was transported back to the officer’s cruisers via ATV then given a courtesy ride back to her vehicle in Jackson where her hike began.

Seltzer was an experienced trail runner and hiker and was well prepared for the outing. However, even the most experienced hikers can encounter unexpected situations. NH Fish and Game reminds hikers to be always be prepared and have a backup plan. For information about safe hiking in the Granite State visit hikesafe.com.