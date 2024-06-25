Submit Release
A Call for Renewal: Dr. Jan Argyle Cooper's "Wake Up America Wake Up" Urges National Reflection

Wake Up Amerika Wake Up by Dr. Jan Cooper Available on Amazon

CITRUS HEIGHTS, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a passionate call to action, Dr. Jan Argyle Cooper's new book, "Wake Up America Wake Up," urges a national reawakening to overcome societal challenges.

Dr. Cooper diagnoses a "spiritual breakdown" contributing to a sense of national depression. She proposes a path forward built on faith and a renewed commitment to core American values.

While the book doesn't endorse specific political solutions, it encourages critical reflection and a collective effort to rediscover America's strength and purpose.

"Wake Up America Wake Up" is a thought-provoking read for:

Politicians seeking to understand and address the concerns of their constituents
Americans seeking hope and inspiration during a challenging time
Anyone interested in fostering a more united and resilient nation

Dr. Jan Argyle Cooper’s Wake Up America Wake Up is available for purchase on Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

