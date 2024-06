Blue Ink Media Solutions image Wake Up Amerika Wake Up by Dr. Jan Cooper Available on Amazon Wake Up Amerika Wake Up by Dr. Jan Cooper Available on Barnes and Noble image

A Call for Renewal: Dr. Jan Argyle Cooper's "Wake Up America Wake Up" Urges National Reflection.

CITRUS HEIGHTS, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a passionate call to action, Dr. Jan Argyle Cooper 's new book, " Wake Up America Wake Up ," urges a national reawakening to overcome societal challenges.Dr. Cooper diagnoses a "spiritual breakdown" contributing to a sense of national depression. She proposes a path forward built on faith and a renewed commitment to core American values.While the book doesn't endorse specific political solutions, it encourages critical reflection and a collective effort to rediscover America's strength and purpose."Wake Up America Wake Up" is a thought-provoking read for:Politicians seeking to understand and address the concerns of their constituentsAmericans seeking hope and inspiration during a challenging timeAnyone interested in fostering a more united and resilient nation Dr. Jan Argyle Cooper’s Wake Up America Wake Up is available for purchase on Amazon and Barnes & Noble.