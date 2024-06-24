Exela Technologies Announces $35 Million Breach Remediation Notification Contract Win

IRVING, Texas, June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exela Technologies, Inc. (“Exela” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: XELA, XELAP), a global business process automation (“BPA”) leader, today announced a contract win valued at over $35 million. The short-term strategic contract in security breach remediation began in June and is expected to conclude next month. The project will be accretive to the Company’s ITPS segment which had revenue of $732 million in 2023. This is an example of the Exela’s ability to quickly scale capacity and deliver customer remediation solutions.



Exela offers customers cybersecurity under the brand Reaktr.ai, breach remediation services under the brand Rust Consulting coupled with notification services by Exela Technologies BPA LLC. With a presence in 20 countries including XBP Europe Holdings, Exela is one of the few companies to provide these services at scale.

“This is a prime example of how Exela’s full service cybersecurity compliance, remediation and incident response solutions are resonating in the industry. Exela worked diligently and expeditiously with our client on a legally sensitive situation. At Exela, we are well positioned to help our current and potential customers in their time of need as cybersecurity becomes increasingly critical as each day passes,” noted Suresh Yannamani CEO, Exela Technologies BPA.

For more Exela news, commentary, and industry perspectives, visit: https://investors.exelatech.com/

And please follow us on social:

X: https://x.com/exelatech

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/exela-technologies

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/exelatechnologies/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/exelatechnologies

The information posted on the Company's website and/or via its social media accounts may be deemed material to investors. Accordingly, investors, media and others interested in the Company should monitor the Company's website and its social media accounts in addition to the Company's press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies is a business process automation (BPA) leader, leveraging a global footprint and proprietary technology to provide digital transformation solutions enhancing quality, productivity, and end-user experience. With decades of experience operating mission-critical processes, Exela serves a growing roster of more than 4,000 customers throughout 50 countries, including over 60% of the Fortune® 100. Utilizing foundational technologies spanning information management, workflow automation, and integrated communications, Exela’s software and services include multi-industry, departmental solution suites addressing finance and accounting, human capital management, and legal management, as well as industry-specific solutions for banking, healthcare, insurance, and the public sector. Through cloud-enabled platforms, built on a configurable stack of automation modules, and approximately 13,600 employees operating in 20 countries, Exela rapidly deploys integrated technology and operations as an end-to-end digital journey partner.

Investor and/or Media Contacts: