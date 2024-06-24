IN8bio to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 2nd Annual Immune Cell Engager Virtual Conference

NEW YORK, June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IN8bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: INAB), a leading clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on innovative gamma-delta T cell therapies, today announced that William Ho, CEO and Co-founder, will participate in a fireside chat during the H.C. Wainwright 2nd Annual Immune Cell Engager Virtual Conference on Tuesday, June 25, 2024 at 2:30 p.m. ET.



A live webcast and replay will be available under "Events and Presentations" in the News & Presentations section of the IN8bio website at https://investors.in8bio.com.

About IN8bio

IN8bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell product candidates for solid and liquid tumors. Gamma-delta T cells are a specialized population of T cells that possess unique properties, including the ability to differentiate between healthy and diseased tissue. IN8bio’s DeltEx platform employs allogenic, autologous, iPSC and genetically modified approaches to develop cell therapies, designed to effectively identify and eradicate tumor cells.

IN8bio has initiated a Phase 2 trial of INB-400 in GBM in the United States and has two ongoing Phase 1 trials in solid and hematologic tumors, including INB-200 for GBM and INB-100 for patients with hematologic malignancies, including acute myelogenous leukemia, undergoing haplo-matched bone marrow transplantation. IN8bio also has a broad portfolio of preclinical programs focused on addressing other hematological and solid tumor cancers. For more information visit www.IN8bio.com.

