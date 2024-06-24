Matrixport Makes the Hurun Global Unicorn List 2024

Singapore, (ANTARA/PRNewswire)- Matrixport, a global-leading and Asia's largest digital assets financial services platform, announced that it has made the Global Unicorn List 2024 released by Hurun Research Institute.

The Global Unicorn Index 2024 released by Hurun Research Institute includes the world's start-ups founded in the 2000s, worth at least a billion dollars and not yet listed on a public exchange. Hurun Research Institute has been tracking unicorn companies since 2017, and this is the sixth year of the Global Unicorn Index. According to Hurun, fintech, artificial intelligence, blockchain and new energy were the fastest growing industries in the past year. The fintech industry as an important driver of economic growth is also an important part of the market economy.

As a global-leading and Asia' largest digital assets financial services platform, Matrixport provides institutional and accredited investors in multiple countries and regions with services ranging from digital assets trading, lending, assets management and custody. In 2021, two years after its establishment, Matrixport completed over $1 billion Series C financing, and became a unicorn company. In 2022, it was named by CB Insights as one of the 50 most promising blockchain companies in the world.

The listing demonstrates Matrixport 's continued contribution to the development of the blockchain industry with its strong market influence, technological capabilities, innovation capabilities, compliance efforts and ecosystem-building capabilities. In the meantime, Matrixport actively contributes to the development of digital assets and financial technologies. At the welcome dinner of the Global Prosperity Summit 2024 held in Hong Kong on May 13th, Matrixport Co-Founder Mr. Jihan Wu and Hong Kong's Chief Executive Mr. John Lee delved into recent development of global asset management. They also discussed the significance of Hong Kong's regulatory framework in shaping global digital asset governance. Matrixport affirmed its commitment to bolster investment in Hong Kong, leveraging the city's talent and financial ecosystem. The Chief Executive encouraged Matrixport to further develop the asset business in Hong Kong, attract and nurture more talents. He emphasized that Hong Kong will continue to build a more robust and complete digital assets ecosystem and attract more creative and competitive digital asset firms to develop and thrive in Hong Kong.

About Matrixport

Matrixport is one of the world's leading digital assets ecosystem providing one-stop crypto financial services to meet the emerging needs in asset management, trading and custody of digital assets. The company's offerings to institutional and accredited investors include Cactus Custody™, OTC, prime brokerage services, asset management as well as access to real-world assets through tokenisation. For more information, visit https://www.matrixport.com/.

