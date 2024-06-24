Software Defined Data Center Market Forecast Shows Promising Growth Opportunities Amidst Industry Evolution
Software Defined Data Center Market expands as businesses seek agile and automated infrastructure solutions.AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Scope and Overview
The Software Defined Data Center Market, according to the SNS Insider report, reached a valuation of USD 57.9 billion in 2023. This market is expected to register a significant compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.2% from 2024 to 2031, reaching a staggering USD 252.2 billion by 2031.
The Software Defined Data Center market is experiencing phenomenal growth, fueled by the increasing adoption of hybrid cloud strategies. Businesses are seeking solutions that combine the flexibility and scalability of public cloud with the security and control of on-premises infrastructure. SDDCs deliver the best of both worlds, enabling organizations to optimize resource allocation, streamline operations, and enhance agility. As per a 2022 research survey, a staggering 80% of organizations are actively implementing hybrid cloud strategies, showcasing the widespread acceptance of this approach. This shift is expected to propel the Software Defined Data Center Market forward, as businesses seek technologies that seamlessly integrate with their existing IT landscape.
The Software Defined Data Center Market is the significant cost reduction associated with hardware. Unlike traditional data centers, SDDCs eliminate the need for extensive upfront hardware purchases. Furthermore, companies no longer require vendor-specific expertise for maintenance and upgrades. This translates to a streamlined IT team structure and reduced operational overhead. Additionally, SDDCs enhance resource management, enabling businesses to allocate resources efficiently based on fluctuating workloads. This flexibility optimizes utilization and minimizes resource wastage, further contributing to cost savings.
Get a Report Sample of Software Defined Data Center Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/3357
Some of the Key Players Studied in this Report are:
The prominent players in the market are Fujitsu, IBM, Microsoft, Commvault, Dell Technologies, Oracle, Nutanix, Cisco, Citrix, Huawei, VMware, Juniper Networks, Arista Networks, DataCore Software, Scality, HPE, SUSE, DriveNets, Lightbits, NetApp, Nuage Networks, Lenovo, Stratoscale, HiveIO, TidalScale, Portworx, Arrcus, Vexata, Hammerspace, and Cohesity, Lumina Networks, and others.
Recent Developments
➤ In January 2024: Cisco Systems partnered with Nutanix to offer a comprehensive hybrid cloud solution. This collaboration integrates Cisco's Hyperconverged Compute with Nutanix's expertise in infrastructure management, application management operations, and cloud operations.
➤ In December 2023: Rackspace Technology Inc., a leading provider of end-to-end hybrid and multi-cloud solutions, launched SDDC enterprise and business solutions specifically designed for SAP environments. This offering leverages VMware virtualized storage, compute, cloud, and networking management tools.
Market Segmentation Analysis
By Component: The services segment is projected to experience the fastest growth within the Software Defined Data Center Market. This trend is attributed to the growing demand for managed services. Organizations are increasingly seeking solutions that optimize workload management while ensuring agility, efficiency, and security. Managed service providers offer expertise in training, integration, implementation, and ongoing support, alleviating the burden on internal IT teams.
By Type: Software defined compute (SDC) holds the dominant market share due to the widespread adoption of cloud-native applications. Cloud-native applications leverage cloud computing paradigms to enhance flexibility, performance, and scalability. They can be deployed both on-premises and in the cloud, offering organizations greater deployment options. Software defined networking (SDN) is anticipated to exhibit the fastest growth rate due to its ability to enhance enterprise mobility, server virtualization, and data center consolidation.
By Deployment: The public deployment mode is expected to hold the major market share throughout the forecast period. This dominance can be attributed to the growing popularity of emerging technologies like server virtualization and edge computing. Public cloud adoption is witnessing a surge due to the benefits it offers, including reduced infrastructure constraints and improved scalability.
By Industry: The IT & telecom industry is poised to hold the largest market share and experience the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period. This dominance stems from the crucial role IT & telecom plays in facilitating and supporting SDDC deployments.
Market Segmentation and Sub-Segmentation Included Are:
By component
➤ Hardware
➤ Software
➤ Services
By Enterprise Size
➤ Large Enterprises
➤ Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs)
By type
➤ Software-Defined Computing (SDC)
➤ Software-Defined Storage (SDS)
➤ Software-Defined Data Center Networking (SDDCN)
➤ Automation and Orchestration
By Deployment Mode
➤ Public
➤ Private
➤ Hybrid
By Vertical
➤ BFSI
➤ IT and Telecom
➤ Government and Defense
➤ Healthcare
➤ Education
➤ Retail
➤ Manufacturing
➤ Others
Regional Analysis
North America dominated the Software Defined Data Center Market 2023. This dominance can be attributed to several factors. Firstly, the region boasts a mature Software Defined Data Center Market systems, with a significant number of existing deployments and ongoing upgrades. The United States (US) is a frontrunner in the Software Defined Data Center Market, housing major telecom companies, leading technology vendors, and forward-thinking end-user industries that actively embrace innovative solutions to bolster business productivity. Secondly, North America is home to several prominent SDDC solution providers, including HPE, Dell Technologies, Cisco, Oracle, and IBM. These companies continuously invest in research and development, driving market innovation and propelling the region's leadership position.
Get a Discount @ https://www.snsinsider.com/discount/3357
Key Takeaways from the Software Defined Data Center Market Study
➤ Businesses are increasingly recognizing the benefits of hybrid cloud strategies, and SDDCs offer a seamless bridge between on-premises infrastructure and public cloud environments.
➤ SDDCs eliminate the need for extensive hardware investment and streamline IT operations, leading to significant cost savings.
➤ Businesses are increasingly seeking managed service providers to bridge the skill gap and ensure optimal SDDC deployment, configuration, and ongoing management.
➤ North America established technology players, mature SDDC adoption, and a focus on innovation solidify the regional market.
Table of Contents- Major Key Points
1. Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Market Dynamics
3.1. Drivers
3.2. Restraints
3.3. Opportunities
3.4. Challenges
4. Impact Analysis
4.1. Impact of Ukraine- Russia war
4.2. Impact of Ongoing Recession on Major Economies
5. Value Chain Analysis
6. Porter’s 5 Forces Model
7. PEST Analysis
8. Software Defined Data Center Market Segmentation, By Component
8.1. Hardware
8.2. Software
8.3. Services
9. Software Defined Data Center Market Segmentation, By Enterprise Size
9.1. Large Enterprises
9.2. Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs)
10. Software Defined Data Center Market Segmentation, By type
10.1. Software-Defined Computing (SDC)
10.2. Software-Defined Storage (SDS)
10.3. Software-Defined Data Center Networking (SDDCN)
10.4. Automation and Orchestration
11. Software Defined Data Center Market Segmentation, By Deployment Mode
11.1. Public
11.2. Private
11.3. Hybrid
12. Software Defined Data Center Market Segmentation, By Vertical
12.1. BFSI
12.2. IT and Telecom
12.3. Government and Defense
12.4. Healthcare
12.5. Education
12.6. Retail
12.7. Manufacturing
12.8. Others
13. Regional Analysis
13.1. Introduction
13.2. North America
13.3. Europe
13.4. Asia-Pacific
13.5. The Middle East & Africa
13.6. Latin America
14. Company Profile
15. Competitive Landscape
15.1. Competitive Benchmarking
15.2. Market Share Analysis
15.3. Recent Developments
16. USE Cases and Best Practices
17. Conclusion
About Us
SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.
Our staff is dedicated to giving our clients reliable information, and with expertise working in the majority of industrial sectors, we're proud to be recognized as one of the world's top market research firms. We can quickly design and implement pertinent research programs, including surveys and focus groups, and we have the resources and competence to deal with clients in practically any company sector.
Akash Anand
SNS Insider | Strategy and Stats
+1 415-230-0044
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube