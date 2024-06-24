Fintech-as-a-Service Market Study Offers Insights into the Competitive Landscape
Fintech as a Service Market expands as businesses adopt scalable fintech solutions for digital financial services.AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Scope and Overview
The SNS Insider report reveals that the Fintech-as-a-Service Market garnered a valuation of USD 310.2 billion in 2023. It's projected to achieve a CAGR of 16.11% over the forecast period (2024-2031), exceeding USD 1024.70 billion by 2031.
The financial services industry is undergoing a period of significant disruption, and Fintech-as-a-Service is emerging as a key catalyst for this transformation. Consumers are demanding smoother interactions, and FaaS solutions like KYC verification tools leverage biometrics and AI to streamline onboarding. Regulatory bodies are tightening their grip, and FaaS empowers institutions to navigate this complex landscape and mitigate reputational risks. Furthermore, the rise of blockchain technology, particularly within finance, presents a major growth opportunity. Blockchain's secure, transparent, and automated nature is revolutionizing how financial transactions and data are managed, making FaaS an even more attractive option for financial institutions seeking to adapt and thrive.
Get a Report Sample of Fintech as a Service Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/3318
Some of the Major Key Players Studied in this Report are:
➤ PayPal Holdings
➤ Block
➤ Mastercard Incorporated
➤ Envestnet
➤ Upstart Holdings
➤ Rapyd Financial Network Ltd
➤ Solid Financial Technologies
➤ Railsba
➤ Synctera Inc
➤ Braintree
➤ Others
Recent Developments
➤ In May 2023: The Rapyd partnered with Belvo, merging Rapyd's global payment infrastructure with Belvo's Open Banking expertise to unlock new business opportunities.
➤ In April 2023: The Block launched Tap To Pay for Android, enabling merchants to accept contactless payments directly through their smartphones.
➤ In April 2023: The Fiserv collaborated with Equifax to launch data-driven solutions for enhanced business authentication, streamlined account acquisition, and improved risk assessment.
Market Segmentation Analysis
By Application: The KYC verification segment is anticipated to experience the fastest growth within the Fintech-as-a-Service market. This surge is fueled by the rising demand for secure and frictionless digital onboarding. As financial services migrate online, efficient and reliable remote customer identity verification becomes paramount.
By Technology: The Blockchain dominated the market in 2023, capturing over 30% of the global revenue. These enterprises are attracted to the enhanced transparency and automation capabilities offered by blockchain technology. Financial institutions, in particular, are embracing blockchain for its improved security and efficiency. A key benefit is the user ownership of wealth and asset access control offered by blockchain, which strengthens security for both institutions and end-users.
Market Segmentation and Sub-Segmentation Included Are:
By Type
➤ Payment
➤ Fund Transfer
➤ Loan
By Technology
➤ Artificial Intelligence
➤ API
➤ RPA
➤ Blockchain
➤ Others
By Application
➤ KYC Verification
➤ Fraud Monitoring
➤ Compliance & Regulatory Support
➤ Others
By End-Use
➤ Banks
➤ Financial Lending Companies
➤ Insurance
➤ Others
Regional Analysis
North America led the Fintech-as-a-Service Market in 2023. North America stands out as a global frontrunner in FaaS adoption. This region fosters a dynamic Fintech ecosystem, brimming with innovative startups, established financial institutions, and a concentration of venture capital firms. Additionally, the high internet and smartphone penetration rates create a fertile ground for the proliferation of digital financial services. Furthermore, regulatory bodies in North America, like the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), actively encourage Fintech innovation and collaboration, further solidifying the region's leadership position.
Get a Discount @ https://www.snsinsider.com/discount/3318
Key Takeaways from the Fintech-as-a-Service Market Study
➤ The surge in demand for secure and frictionless customer onboarding processes is propelling the adoption of KYC verification solutions within the Fintech-as-a-Service Market.
➤ Regulatory scrutiny in the financial services sector is driving the growth of compliance and regulatory support solutions offered by FaaS providers.
➤ The increasing adoption of blockchain technology across diverse industries, particularly finance, is creating a strong growth engine for the Fintech-as-a-Service Market.
➤ North America's robust infrastructure, advanced technological capabilities, and supportive regulatory environment solidify its position as the leading market for FaaS solutions.
Table of Contents- Major Key Points
1. Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Market Dynamics
3.1. Drivers
3.2. Restraints
3.3. Opportunities
3.4. Challenges
4. Impact Analysis
4.1. Impact of Ukraine- Russia war
4.2. Impact of Ongoing Recession on Major Economies
5. Value Chain Analysis
6. Porter’s 5 Forces Model
7. PEST Analysis
8. Fintech-as-a-Service Market Segmentation, by Type
8.1. Payment
8.2. Fund Transfer
8.3. Loan
9. Fintech-as-a-Service Market Segmentation, by Technology
9.1. Artificial Intelligence
9.2. API
9.3. RPA
9.4. Blockchain
9.5. Others
10. Fintech-as-a-Service Market Segmentation, by Application
10.1. KYC Verification
10.2. Fraud Monitoring
10.3. Compliance & Regulatory Support
10.4. Others
11. Fintech-as-a-Service Market Segmentation, by End-Use
11.1. Banks
11.2. Financial Lending Companies
11.3. Insurance
11.4. Others
12. Regional Analysis
12.1. Introduction
12.2. North America
12.3. Europe
12.4. Asia-Pacific
12.5. The Middle East & Africa
12.6. Latin America
13. Company Profile
14. Competitive Landscape
14.1. Competitive Benchmarking
14.2. Market Share Analysis
14.3. Recent Developments
15. USE Cases and Best Practices
16. Conclusion
About Us
SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.
Our staff is dedicated to giving our clients reliable information, and with expertise working in the majority of industrial sectors, we're proud to be recognized as one of the world's top market research firms. We can quickly design and implement pertinent research programs, including surveys and focus groups, and we have the resources and competence to deal with clients in practically any company sector.
Akash Anand
SNS Insider | Strategy and Stats
+1 415-230-0044
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube