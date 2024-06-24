Dr. Drew Collins Unveils Personalized Holistic Care for Oregon
EINPresswire.com/ -- Proactive Choice, a leading holistic wellness center in Oregon, is excited to announce the launch of personalized holistic care services under the expert guidance of Dr. Drew Collins. With over 40 years of experience in naturopathic medicine, Dr. Collins blends ancient healing traditions with modern medical practices to offer a comprehensive approach to health and well-being.
About Dr. Drew Collins:
A native of the Pacific Northwest, Dr. Collins brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to Proactive Choice. With a background in Biology and Comparative Religions from the University of Oregon and being part of the third graduating class of the John Bastyr College of Naturopathic Medicine, Dr. Collins is dedicated to patient-centered care. He integrates Naturopathic Principles, emphasizing "do no harm," treating the whole person, and harnessing the wisdom of nature.
Alternate Treatments at Proactive Choice:
Ozone Therapy:
Ozone therapy utilizes medical-grade ozone gas to promote healing and wellness. Administered as an auto hemo intravenous infusion or IM injection, topical application, or rectal insufflation, this therapy treats chronic pain, wound healing, skin conditions, immune system disorders, and infections.
Natural Hormone Replacement Therapy (NHRT):
NHRT addresses hormonal imbalances using bio-identical hormones and natural extracts. This personalized approach aims to enhance overall well-being, sharpen mental clarity, revitalize libido, and relieve menopause symptoms.
Comprehensive Male Health:
Proactive Choice offers solutions for Low "T" and Erectile Dysfunction, combining advanced therapies, nutritional guidance, herbal medicines, and lifestyle optimization to restore vitality and well-being.
Hypothyroidism Management:
Tailored treatments for hypothyroidism focus on diet, lifestyle, stress management, and custom prescriptions aiming to improve symptoms and promote holistic health.
Regenerative Therapies:
Proactive Choice specializes in Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) treatment, neural therapy, prolotherapy, and placental
matrix therapy. These cutting-edge treatments accelerate healing, reduce pain, and enhance overall health and well-being.
Personalized Treatment:
Patients begin their personalized treatment journey with a comprehensive consultation with Dr. Drew Collins. This initial step involves discussing symptoms and medical history in detail, undergoing a thorough physical examination, and recommending diagnostic tests. This approach ensures that each treatment plan is tailored to the individual's unique health needs, laying the foundation for effective holistic care.
The Power of Transformative Medicine:
Proactive Choice encourages people to explore the power of transformative medicine, where ancient healing traditions meet modern science. Led by Dr. Collins, a seasoned naturopathic physician with over 40 years of experience, the center offers personalized treatments designed to restore vitality and promote natural healing. It addresses the root causes of health concerns, from detoxification to regenerative therapies, empowering patients on their journey to long-term well-being through integrative and preventative care strategies.
The services offered at Proactive Choice include:
Detoxification - https://www.proactivechoice.com/detoxification
Anti-Aging / Longevity - https://www.proactivechoice.com/anti-aging-services
Herbal Medicine
Brain Health
Men's Health - https://www.proactivechoice.com/mens-health
Menopause - https://www.proactivechoice.com/menopause
Immune Enhancement
Supportive Cancer Therapy
Bio-Medical Nutrition
Chelation Therapy - https://www.proactivechoice.com/chelation-therapy-portland
Concierge Medicine
About Proactive Choice:
Proactive Choice is a pioneering holistic wellness center that empowers individuals to achieve optimal health naturally. Led by Dr. Collins, the center offers personalized treatments and IV vitamin therapy to support patients' journey to long-term vitality and well-being. Proactive Choice addresses the root causes of various health concerns, focusing on preventative care and natural healing, guiding patients toward sustainable health and wellness.
Dr. Collins
About Dr. Drew Collins:
A native of the Pacific Northwest, Dr. Collins brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to Proactive Choice. With a background in Biology and Comparative Religions from the University of Oregon and being part of the third graduating class of the John Bastyr College of Naturopathic Medicine, Dr. Collins is dedicated to patient-centered care. He integrates Naturopathic Principles, emphasizing "do no harm," treating the whole person, and harnessing the wisdom of nature.
Alternate Treatments at Proactive Choice:
Ozone Therapy:
Ozone therapy utilizes medical-grade ozone gas to promote healing and wellness. Administered as an auto hemo intravenous infusion or IM injection, topical application, or rectal insufflation, this therapy treats chronic pain, wound healing, skin conditions, immune system disorders, and infections.
Natural Hormone Replacement Therapy (NHRT):
NHRT addresses hormonal imbalances using bio-identical hormones and natural extracts. This personalized approach aims to enhance overall well-being, sharpen mental clarity, revitalize libido, and relieve menopause symptoms.
Comprehensive Male Health:
Proactive Choice offers solutions for Low "T" and Erectile Dysfunction, combining advanced therapies, nutritional guidance, herbal medicines, and lifestyle optimization to restore vitality and well-being.
Hypothyroidism Management:
Tailored treatments for hypothyroidism focus on diet, lifestyle, stress management, and custom prescriptions aiming to improve symptoms and promote holistic health.
Regenerative Therapies:
Proactive Choice specializes in Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) treatment, neural therapy, prolotherapy, and placental
matrix therapy. These cutting-edge treatments accelerate healing, reduce pain, and enhance overall health and well-being.
Personalized Treatment:
Patients begin their personalized treatment journey with a comprehensive consultation with Dr. Drew Collins. This initial step involves discussing symptoms and medical history in detail, undergoing a thorough physical examination, and recommending diagnostic tests. This approach ensures that each treatment plan is tailored to the individual's unique health needs, laying the foundation for effective holistic care.
The Power of Transformative Medicine:
Proactive Choice encourages people to explore the power of transformative medicine, where ancient healing traditions meet modern science. Led by Dr. Collins, a seasoned naturopathic physician with over 40 years of experience, the center offers personalized treatments designed to restore vitality and promote natural healing. It addresses the root causes of health concerns, from detoxification to regenerative therapies, empowering patients on their journey to long-term well-being through integrative and preventative care strategies.
The services offered at Proactive Choice include:
Detoxification - https://www.proactivechoice.com/detoxification
Anti-Aging / Longevity - https://www.proactivechoice.com/anti-aging-services
Herbal Medicine
Brain Health
Men's Health - https://www.proactivechoice.com/mens-health
Menopause - https://www.proactivechoice.com/menopause
Immune Enhancement
Supportive Cancer Therapy
Bio-Medical Nutrition
Chelation Therapy - https://www.proactivechoice.com/chelation-therapy-portland
Concierge Medicine
About Proactive Choice:
Proactive Choice is a pioneering holistic wellness center that empowers individuals to achieve optimal health naturally. Led by Dr. Collins, the center offers personalized treatments and IV vitamin therapy to support patients' journey to long-term vitality and well-being. Proactive Choice addresses the root causes of various health concerns, focusing on preventative care and natural healing, guiding patients toward sustainable health and wellness.
Dr. Collins
Proactive Choice
+1 858-333-5196
email us here