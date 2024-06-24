Global Taste Modulators Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Taste Modulators Market Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The taste modulators market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $2.92 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global taste modulators market is projected to witness substantial growth, increasing from $1.87 billion in 2023 to $2.06 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%. This growth can be attributed to several factors, including health and wellness trends, rising concerns about obesity and diabetes, flavor enhancement and masking, regulatory restrictions on additives, and changing consumer preferences.

Projected Growth to $2.92 Billion by 2028, Fueled by Regulatory Changes and Shifting Consumer Preferences

The taste modulators market is expected to continue its strong growth trajectory, reaching $2.92 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 9.1%. This growth is driven by evolving regulatory landscapes, a shift towards reduced-alcohol and low-calorie beverages, global culinary fusion trends, expansion of the functional beverage segment, and increasing demand for clean label products. Major trends in the forecast period include microbiome-targeted modulators, customized taste solutions, AI-driven flavor innovation, sensory experience enhancement, and taste modulators for medicinal purposes.

Explore the global taste modulators market with a detailed sample report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=12074&type=smp

Urbanization Driving Market Growth

The rising urbanization trend is significantly contributing to the growth of the taste modulators market. Urbanization, characterized by the movement of people from rural to urban areas, leads to an increase in the proportion of the population living in urban areas. As cities expand, dietary patterns shift towards processed and convenient foods, driving the demand for taste modulators to enhance flavors or compensate for nutrient loss during processing. According to the World Bank, 56% of the world's population lived in urban areas in 2023, a number expected to more than double by 2050.

Key Players and Trends

Major companies operating in the taste modulators market include International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Kerry Group PLC, DSM, and Ingredion Incorporated. These companies focus on technological advancements to sustain their positions in the market. For instance, SweeGen Inc. launched Sweetensify Flavors with sweet protein brazzein technology, an innovative flavoring tool that creates sugar-like sweetness without adding calories or sugar, catering to consumers seeking healthier options.

Regional Insights

North America dominated the taste modulators market in 2023, with Asia-Pacific expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The market report covers regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Market Segmentation

The taste modulators market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Sweet Modulators, Salt Modulators, Fat Modulators

2) By Type: Natural, Artificial

3) By Application: Dairy Products, Bakery Products, Confectionery Products, Meat Products, Snacks, Savory, Alcoholic Beverages, Non-Alcoholic Beverages

For a detailed analysis of the global taste modulators market, explore the complete report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/taste-modulators-global-market-report

Taste Modulators Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Taste Modulators Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on taste modulators market size, taste modulators market drivers and trends, taste modulators market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The taste modulators market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

