Edge Artificial Intelligence Market Analysis With opportunity segments

Edge Artificial Intelligence Global Market Report 2024: Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Edge Artificial Intelligence Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The edge artificial intelligence market, encompassing the deployment of AI algorithms on edge devices, is poised for remarkable growth. Starting from $19.46 billion in 2023, it is projected to rise to $24.48 billion in 2024, growing at a significant CAGR of 25.8%. This growth can be attributed to the proliferation of IoT devices, increasing demand for edge computing, surge in edge-based applications, rise of smart cities, and the need for real-time processing.

Rise of 5G Networks Driving Market Growth

A pivotal driver of the edge artificial intelligence market is the expansion of 5G networks worldwide. 5G technology enhances communication between edge devices and the cloud, enabling faster and more reliable data transmission. According to T-Mobile International AG, over 1 billion active 5G subscriptions were recorded in 2023, with expectations to reach 5 billion by 2028. This expansion significantly amplifies the capabilities and benefits of Edge AI across various sectors.

Explore comprehensive insights into the global edge artificial intelligence market with a detailed sample report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=13644&type=smp

Key Players and Technological Advancements

Major companies such as Alphabet Inc., Google, Microsoft Corporation, and Amazon Web Services are at the forefront, leveraging technological advancements like AI Services at the Edge. This approach brings AI capabilities directly to edge devices, enhancing performance, security, and efficiency in sectors ranging from eCommerce to financial services.

In October 2023, Macrometa launched PhotonIQ, a suite of edge services designed to optimize digital experiences. This innovation integrates real-time AI with content delivery networks (CDNs) like Akamai, enhancing website performance, search capabilities, and user personalization.

Market Segments

The edge artificial intelligence market is segmented by:

• Component: Hardware, Software, Services

• Deployment Mode: On-Premise, Cloud-Based

• Data Sources: Mobile Data, Sensor Data, Biometric Data, Speech, Video and Image Recognition

• Application: Video Surveillance, Access Management, Autonomous Vehicles

• End-Use Industry: IT And Telecom, Automotive

Regional Insights

In 2023, North America dominated the edge artificial intelligence market, with significant contributions from Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa. Each region offers unique growth opportunities and regulatory landscapes crucial for market expansion.

Access the complete report for an in-depth analysis of the edge artificial intelligence market:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/edge-artificial-intelligence-global-market-report

Edge Artificial Intelligence Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Edge Artificial Intelligence Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on edge artificial intelligence market size, edge artificial intelligence market drivers and trends, edge artificial intelligence market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The edge artificial intelligence market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Edge Data Center Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/edge-data-center-global-market-report

Multi-Access Edge Computing Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/multi-access-edge-computing-global-market-report

Edge AI Hardware Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/edge-ai-hardware-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 27 industries, spanning over 8000+ markets and 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

AI Powered Storage Market Growth Forecast 2023 - 2032