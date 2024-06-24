Global Paper And Paperboard Packaging Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Paper And Paperboard Packaging Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Paper And Paperboard Packaging Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

It will grow to $512.32 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9%.” — The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paper and paperboard packaging market, made from paper pulp, are used for various packaging solutions, offering protection and presentation for products during storage, transportation, and sale.

Market Size and Growth

The paper and paperboard packaging market is projected to grow from $397.73 billion in 2023 to $422.32 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 6.2%. In the historic period, growth was driven by traditional packaging demand, cost-effectiveness, regulatory compliance, brand image, and marketing. In the forecast period, the market is expected to reach $512.32 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 4.9%, fueled by globalization, sustainability initiatives, rising middle-class population, and health and safety concerns.

Explore the global paper and paperboard packaging market with a detailed sample report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=13899&type=smp

Key Drivers of Market Growth

The rapid growth of e-commerce is a key driver for the paper and paperboard packaging market. E-commerce activities have surged, increasing the demand for affordable, versatile, and lightweight packaging solutions to protect products, customize branding, and meet consumer preferences.

Major Players and Market Trends

Major players in the market, such as WestRock Company, Amcor Ltd., and Tetra Pak, are adopting innovative recyclable solutions to meet growing demand. For instance, Stora Enso launched Tambrite Aqua+, a recyclable food packaging solution, aiming to reduce the need for fossil-based plastics.

Segments

The paper and paperboard packaging market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Folding Cartons, Corrugated Boxes, Other Product Types

2) By Grade: Solid Bleached Sulfate, Coated Unbleached Kraft Paperboard, Folding Boxboard, White Lined Chipboard, Glassine And Greaseproof Paper, Label Paper, Other Grades

3) By End Users: Food, Beverage, Healthcare, Personal Care, Electrical, Other End Users

Regional Insights

Asia-Pacific led the paper and paperboard packaging market in 2023 and is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The region's growth is attributed to industrialization, urbanization, and the increasing demand for sustainable packaging solutions.

Access the complete report for an in-depth analysis of the global paper and paperboard packaging market: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/paper-and-paperboard-packaging-global-market-report

Paper And Paperboard Packaging Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Paper And Paperboard Packaging Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on paper and paperboard packaging market size, paper and paperboard packaging market drivers and trends, paper and paperboard packaging market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The paper and paperboard packaging market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

