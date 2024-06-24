Sexual Health Supplement market segments, driver, restraints, and trends

Sexual Health Supplement Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The sexual health supplement market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $2.84 billion in 2023 to $3.13 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to cultural shifts towards openness and acceptance, advancements in medical research and technology, increasing awareness and education about sexual health, changing lifestyles and stress levels, growing demand for natural and holistic remedies.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The sexual health supplement market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $4.68 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to expanding aging population demographics, rising interest in personalized and tailored wellness solutions, evolving consumer attitudes towards preventative healthcare, emerging markets and globalization of wellness trends, increasing accessibility and availability of sexual health information online.

Growth driver of the sexual health supplement market

The rise in lifestyle-related disorders is expected to propel the sexual health supplement market going forward. Lifestyle-related disorders refer to health conditions primarily caused or exacerbated by an individual's lifestyle choices and habits, including obesity, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and certain cancers. The rise in lifestyle-related disorders is due to sedentary lifestyles, unhealthy dietary habits, stress, and environmental factors. Sexual health supplements are often used as complementary or alternative treatments for lifestyle-related disorders that can impact sexual function, particularly by improving blood circulation, hormonal balance, stress reduction, increased energy and vitality, and enhanced mood.

Major Players and Market Trends

Key players in the sexual health supplement market include Pfizer Inc, GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Ltd., Amway Corp., Glanbia Plc, Herbalife Lt.

Major companies operating in the sexual health supplement market are focusing on developing innovative products such as Liboost, to cater to the growing consumer demand for natural and holistic remedies for sexual wellness. Liboost is a supplement made from the Turnera diffusa plant's leaves, which are native to subtropical climates. The extract is made by consuming the plant leaves, which have traditionally been used as an aphrodisiac and bladder tonic.

Sexual Health Supplement Market Segments:

1) By Type: Natural, Synthetic And Blend

2) By Formulation: Capsules, Tablets, Solutions, Powders, Others Formulations

3) By Gender: Men, Women

4) By Distribution: Online, Offline

5) By Application: Libido Boosting, Sexual Dysfunction, Stamina and Endurance, Fertility, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: Asia Pacific Leading the Market

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the sexual health supplement market in 2023. It is driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of sexual health supplement.

Sexual Health Supplement Market Definition

Sexual health supplements are products formulated with ingredients intended to support various aspects of sexual function and well-being in both men and women. These supplements typically contain a combination of vitamins, minerals, herbs, amino acids, and other natural compounds believed to promote sexual arousal, libido, stamina, and overall sexual performance.

Sexual Health Supplement Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

