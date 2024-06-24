Navigating Hydrogen Peroxide (H2O2) market size 2024: Share Insights, Future Demand and Forecast till 2032

Hydrogen Peroxide (H2O2) Market

The global Hydrogen Peroxide (H2O2) Market size is expected to reach USD 5.09 Billion in 2032 registering a CAGR of 4.2%

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Hydrogen Peroxide (H2O2) market size was USD 3.40 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period. Increasing applications in fuel cells and energy storage and rising demand for H2O2 in the paper and pulp industry and surface disinfectants are key factors driving market revenue growth.

Hydrogen peroxide (H2O2) is a versatile chemical compound with a wide range of applications across various industries. It is a clear, colorless liquid that acts as a powerful oxidizing agent, disinfectant, and bleaching agent. The H2O2 market is growing steadily due to its extensive use in industries such as pulp and paper, textiles, water treatment, healthcare, and electronics. Hydrogen peroxide's ability to decompose into water and oxygen makes it an environmentally friendly choice for many applications, further driving its adoption.

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞:

Arkema S.A., Evonik Industries, Solvay S.A., Mitshubishi Gas Chemical Company Inc., Kemira Oyj ,Thai Peroxide Limited, Taekwang Industrial Co. Ltd, Peroxy Chem LLC, Hansol Chemical, Nouryon, Indian Peroxide Ltd., OCI Company Ltd., Thai Peroxide Ltd., National Peroxide Limited, and Gujarat Alkies and Chemical Ltd

Drivers of Market Growth

Several key drivers are propelling the growth of the hydrogen peroxide market.

1. Rising Demand in the Pulp and Paper Industry: One of the primary drivers of the hydrogen peroxide market is its extensive use in the pulp and paper industry. Hydrogen peroxide is utilized as a bleaching agent to whiten paper and pulp products without causing significant environmental harm. The push towards more environmentally friendly and sustainable bleaching processes has increased the demand for H2O2 in this sector. As the global demand for paper products, including packaging materials, continues to grow, the pulp and paper industry remains a significant consumer of hydrogen peroxide.

2. Increasing Use in Water and Wastewater Treatment: The growing need for clean and safe water is driving the demand for hydrogen peroxide in water and wastewater treatment applications. H2O2 is used as a disinfectant and oxidizing agent to remove contaminants, bacteria, and organic impurities from water. It is also employed in advanced oxidation processes (AOPs) for the treatment of industrial wastewater and municipal water supplies. With the rising concerns about water pollution and the stringent regulations governing water quality, the adoption of hydrogen peroxide in water treatment processes is expected to increase.

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global Hydrogen Peroxide (H2O2) market on the basis of type, grade, application, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Disinfectants

Bleaching

Others

Grade Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

>35% concentrations

<35% concentrations

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Paper and Pulp

Chemical Synthesis

Wastewater Treatment

Personal and Home Care Products

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Chemical Industries

Agriculture

Pharmaceuticals

Textile Industries

Cosmetics

Mining

Electronics

Others

Geographic Segment Covered in the Report:

The Hydrogen Peroxide (H2O2) Market provides information about the market area, which is further subdivided into sub-regions and countries/regions. In addition to the market share in each country and sub-region, this chapter of this report also contains information on profit opportunities. This chapter of the report mentions the market share and growth rate of each region, country, and sub-region during the estimated period.

• North America (USA and Canada)

• Europe (UK, Germany, France and the rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the rest of the Asia Pacific region)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America)

• Middle East and Africa (GCC and rest of the Middle East and Africa)

