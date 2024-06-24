Security Seals market analysis with opportunity segments

Security Seals Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The security seals market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $0.75 billion in 2023 to $0.83 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing incidents of theft and tampering, focus on brand protection and customer trust, logistical efficiency and inventory management, increasing focus on cargo security, and government initiatives and border security.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The security seals market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching to $1.25 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rising threats of terrorism and crime, emergence of new industry verticals, increasing investment in infrastructure, growing awareness of product safety and quality, and shift towards sustainable packaging solutions.

Growth driver of the security seals market

The rapid expansion of transportation and logistics is expected to propel the growth of the security seals market going forward. Transportation and logistics refer to the process of planning, implementing, and controlling the movement of goods, services, and information from the point of origin to the point of consumption. Transportation and logistics are expanding due to the increasing globalization of trade, the rapid growth of e-commerce, technological advancements, rising customer expectations, supply chain optimization efforts, and changes in regulations. Security seals are widely used in transportation and logistics to secure containers, trucks, trailers, and shipments, ensuring the integrity of goods during transit and providing visual evidence of tampering or unauthorized access.

Major Players and Market Trends

Key players in the security seals market include W.W Grainger Inc., American Casting Manufacturing Corporation, Zebra Technologies, Universal Group, Tesa Assa Abloy.

Major companies operating in the security seal market are developing eco-friendly and biodegradable security seal materials with advanced technologies such as tamper-evident technology to meet rising demand for sustainable and secure packaging solutions. Tamper-evident technology refers to a set of tools and techniques used to detect and prevent unauthorized access, tampering, or manipulation of products, documents, or packages.

Security Seals Market Segments:

1) By Product: Metal, Plastic Security Seals

2) By Adjustment Type: Fixed Seals, Adjustable Seals

3) By End-User: Transport, Logistics, Packaging, E-Commerce And Retail, Bank, Medicine, Aerospace And National Defense, Food And Beverage, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the security seals market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of security seals.

Security Seals Market Definition

Pharmaceutical processing seals refers to a seal that is used on process-connected equipment that is designed to be linked to an external system that contains process fluids in order to stop flammable or combustible process fluids from migrating into the wire system in non-hazardous zones or other classed locations.

Security Seals Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

