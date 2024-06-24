Aesthetic Market Size Will Achieve USD 41.35 Billion by 2032 growing 11.6% CAGR - Exclusive Report by Emergen Research

Aesthetic Market

The global Aesthetic Market size is expected to reach USD 41.35 Billion in 2032 registering a CAGR of 11.6%.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Aesthetic Market size was USD 13.91 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period. Rising awareness about fitness and overall appearance and preference of minimally invasive and non-surgical aesthetic treatments and increasing aging population are key factors driving market revenue growth.

The aesthetic market encompasses a wide range of products and services aimed at enhancing the physical appearance and beauty of individuals. This market includes cosmetic procedures, non-invasive treatments, skincare products, hair restoration solutions, and beauty devices. The aesthetic industry caters to consumers' desire for self-improvement, confidence enhancement, and rejuvenation through both surgical and non-surgical interventions. It plays a significant role in the healthcare and beauty sectors, driven by evolving beauty standards, technological advancements, and growing consumer awareness.

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞:

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Dentsply Sirona Inc., VALEANT PHARMACEUTICAL INTERNATIONAL, INC., Hologic, Inc., Mentor Worldwide LLC, SYNERON MEDICAL LTD,, Lumenis, Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd., Lutronic, and Sharplight Technologies Inc

Drivers of Market Growth

Several key factors are driving the growth of the aesthetic market. Firstly, there is increasing social acceptance and normalization of aesthetic treatments. A shift in societal attitudes towards beauty and aging has reduced stigma associated with cosmetic procedures, making them more widely accepted and accessible. Celebrities and influencers openly discussing their treatments on social media platforms have also contributed to the mainstreaming of aesthetic enhancements, influencing consumer perceptions and behaviors.

Moreover, advancements in technology and treatment techniques are expanding the capabilities and effectiveness of aesthetic procedures. Innovations such as laser technology, minimally invasive surgeries, injectables, and energy-based devices have revolutionized the aesthetic industry. These technologies offer safer, more precise, and less invasive treatment options with minimal downtime, attracting a broader demographic of consumers seeking aesthetic improvements.

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global aesthetic market on the basis of procedure, application, product, end-use, and region:

Procedure Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Invasive procedure

Non-invasive procedure

· Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Surgical

Non-surgical

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Aesthetic laser devices

Energy devices

Facial aesthetic devices

Aesthetic implants

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Hospitals & Clinics

Medical spas and beauty centers

Cosmetics centers

Dermatology clinics

Others

Geographic Segment Covered in the Report:

The Aesthetic Market provides information about the market area, which is further subdivided into sub-regions and countries/regions. In addition to the market share in each country and sub-region, this chapter of this report also contains information on profit opportunities. This chapter of the report mentions the market share and growth rate of each region, country, and sub-region during the estimated period.

• North America (USA and Canada)

• Europe (UK, Germany, France and the rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the rest of the Asia Pacific region)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America)

• Middle East and Africa (GCC and rest of the Middle East and Africa)

