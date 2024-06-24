Navigating Hydrogenated Polyisobutylene (PIB) Market Size 2023: Share Insights, Future Demand and Forecast till 2032

Hydrogenated Polyisobutylene (PIB) Market

The global Hydrogenated Polyisobutylene (PIB) Market size is expected to reach USD 28.99 Billion in 2032 registering a CAGR of 4.6%

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Hydrogenated Polyisobutylene (PIB) market size was USD 18.58 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period. Rising demand for cosmetics & personal care products, rise in automotive production, rising demand for high-performance lubricants, growing adoption of PIB-based adhesives and sealants for various applications, and increase in usage in pharmaceutical formulations due to its versatile properties are some factors expected to drive the market revenue growth over the forecast period.

Hydrogenated Polyisobutylene (PIB) is a versatile synthetic polymer known for its excellent properties such as high viscosity, low volatility, and chemical resistance. These characteristics make it a valuable component in various industries, including automotive, cosmetics, personal care, adhesives, and lubricants. Hydrogenation of PIB enhances its stability and performance, making it suitable for applications where thermal stability, low reactivity, and long-term durability are crucial. The market for hydrogenated PIB is growing as industries seek advanced materials to improve product performance and meet evolving consumer demands for quality and safety.

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞:

BASF SE, INEOS, TPC Group, Janex SA, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC., KRATON CORPORATION, Infineum International Limited., The Lubrizol Corporation, The Innovation Company, and Evonik

Drivers of Market Growth

The hydrogenated polyisobutylene market is driven by several key factors. One of the primary drivers is the growing demand for high-performance lubricants and greases in the automotive and industrial sectors. Hydrogenated PIB's properties, such as high viscosity index and thermal stability, make it an ideal additive in the formulation of advanced lubricants that can withstand extreme temperatures and pressures, enhancing the efficiency and longevity of engines and machinery.

Moreover, the rising consumer awareness and preference for premium personal care and cosmetic products are significantly boosting the market. Hydrogenated PIB is widely used in the formulation of skin care, hair care, and cosmetic products due to its excellent emollient and film-forming properties. It provides a non-greasy, smooth texture, improves the moisture retention of formulations, and enhances the stability and shelf life of personal care products. As consumers increasingly demand high-quality, long-lasting, and safe cosmetic products, the use of hydrogenated PIB in the personal care industry is expanding.

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global Hydrogenated Polyisobutylene (PIB) market on the basis of product type, end-use, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue in USD Billion & Volume in Thousand Units ; 2019-2032)

Emollient

Viscosity Increasing Agent

Plasticizer

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue in USD Billion & Volume in Thousand Units; 2019-2032)

Cosmetics & Personal care

Adhesives & Lubricants

Rubber

Textiles

Others

Electronics

Others

Geographic Segment Covered in the Report:

The Hydrogenated Polyisobutylene (PIB) Market provides information about the market area, which is further subdivided into sub-regions and countries/regions. In addition to the market share in each country and sub-region, this chapter of this report also contains information on profit opportunities. This chapter of the report mentions the market share and growth rate of each region, country, and sub-region during the estimated period.

• North America (USA and Canada)

• Europe (UK, Germany, France and the rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the rest of the Asia Pacific region)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America)

• Middle East and Africa (GCC and rest of the Middle East and Africa)

