Global Memory Foam Mattress Market Analysis 2024: Trends, Growth, And Forecasts

Memory Foam Mattress Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global memory foam mattress market is projected to grow from $5.32 billion in 2023 to $5.74 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. Factors contributing to this growth include environmental concerns, sustainability, demographics, celebrity endorsements, and expanding market reach.

Sleep Disorders and E-commerce Expansion Driving Market Expansion

The memory foam mattress market is expected to see strong growth, reaching $7.92 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 8.3%. This growth is fueled by increasing incidences of sleep disorders, housing market trends favoring home comfort investments, e-commerce expansion, health and wellness trends, and educational campaigns promoting the importance of sleep.

Major Players and Market Trends

Key companies such as Leggett & Platt Inc., Tempur Sealy International Inc., and Sleep Number Corporation are focusing on innovative products like cooling technology mattresses to gain a competitive edge. For example, Malouf Home launched the FlexFill Pillow with a HyperChill cover, incorporating cooling gel infusion to enhance thermal comfort and regulate temperature during sleep.

Key Trends in the Memory Foam Mattress Market

The market is witnessing trends such as smart technology integration, enhanced cooling properties, a heightened focus on sleep hygiene, increased competition fostering innovation, and hybrid mattress designs catering to diverse consumer preferences.

Market Segments

Type: Below 10 Centimeter, 10-30 Centimeter, Above 30 Centimeter

Size: Twin, Twin Extra Large, Full Size, Other Sizes

Applications: Residential Use, Commercial Use

Asia-Pacific Leading the Market

Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest region in the memory foam mattress market in 2023 and is expected to continue its dominance through the forecast period. The region benefits from increasing urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and growing awareness of sleep health.

Memory Foam Mattress Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Memory Foam Mattress Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on memory foam mattress market size, memory foam mattress market drivers and trends, memory foam mattress market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The memory foam mattress market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

