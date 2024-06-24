Global safety programmable controllers market size, share and growth analysis for 2024-2033

Safety Programmable Controllers Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The safety programmable controllers market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $5.20 billion in 2023 to $5.47 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the increasing incidents of industrial accidents, increasing focus on risk management, focus on worker safety, industrial growth in emerging markets, increasing complexity of industrial processes.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The safety programmable controllers market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching to $6.77 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the increasing adoption of automation systems, growing adoption of 5G network infrastructure, rising trend of industrial IoT (IoT), growing adoption of industry 4.0, high demand for PLCs form various end-use industries.

Growth driver of the safety programmable controllers market

The increasing adoption of automation systems is expected to propel the growth of the safety programmable controller market going forward. An automation system is a collection of hardware and software components that work together to automate processes or operations that usually require human interaction. The increasing demand for automation systems is due to quality improvement, scalability, and efficiency. Safety programmable controllers automate safety tasks such as emergency shutdowns, fault detection, and machine guarding, reducing the need for constant human monitoring and improving efficiency, leading to higher output levels and resource optimization for businesses.

Major Players and Market Trends

Key players in the safety programmable controllers market include Siemens AG, General Electric Company, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, Honeywell International Inc., ABB Group.

Major companies operating in the safety programmable controller market are developing advanced automation controllers with advanced information and safety control to gain a competitive edge. Advanced automation controllers are sophisticated computing devices used in industrial automation systems to control and monitor various processes and machinery.

Safety Programmable Controllers Segments:

1) By Type: Modular, Compact, Other Types

2) By Technology: Traditional, Safety, Hybrid

3) By Application: Automotive, Oil And Gas, Energy And Power, Pharmaceutical, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the safety programmable controllers market in 2023. North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of safety programmable controllers.

Safety Programmable Controllers Market Definition

Safety programmable controllers, also known as safety PLCs (programmable logic controllers), are specialized devices designed to ensure the safe operation of machinery and industrial processes. They provide diagnostic capabilities, allowing operators to monitor the status of safety devices, troubleshoot issues, and perform preventive maintenance to ensure continued safety compliance.

Safety Programmable Controllers Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

