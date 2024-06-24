Micro Inverter Market Size Will Achieve USD 23.09 Billion by 2032 growing at 19.8% CAGR - Emergen Research

Micro Inverter Market

Rising demand for micro inverters owing to remote monitoring capacities in commercial and residential sectors is a major factor driving market revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Micro Inverter Market size was USD 3.80 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 19.8% during the forecast period. Rising demand for micro inverters owing to their remote monitoring capacities in commercial and residential sectors is the primary factor driving market revenue growth.

The Micro Inverter market is an integral segment of the solar energy industry, characterized by its role in converting direct current (DC) generated by solar panels into alternating current (AC) that can be used by electrical grids and household appliances. Unlike traditional string inverters, which connect multiple solar panels in series, micro inverters are installed on each individual solar panel. This configuration allows for more efficient energy conversion, enhanced system performance, and greater flexibility in solar power system design. The growing adoption of renewable energy, advancements in solar technology, and increasing demand for reliable and efficient solar energy systems are driving the expansion of the micro inverter market globally.

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞: Enphase Energy, SolarEdge, ABB, SMA Solar Technology AG, Altenergy Power System Inc., SunPower Corporation, Chilicon Power, LLC, DARFON, Tigo Energy, Inc., Growatt New Energy, TransX, Huawei Cloud, CyboEnergy, Inc., ENF Ltd, RENESOLA, Reliable Power, Inc., Envertech, KACO New Energy, Siemens, and Solantro

Drivers of Market Growth

Several key factors are propelling the growth of the micro inverter market:

Rising Demand for Solar Energy: The global push towards renewable energy sources is a significant driver for the micro inverter market. As countries strive to reduce carbon emissions and meet climate goals, solar power has emerged as a crucial component of the renewable energy mix. Micro inverters, with their ability to maximize the output of individual solar panels, are becoming increasingly popular in residential, commercial, and industrial solar installations.

Technological Advancements: Innovations in micro inverter technology have enhanced their performance, efficiency, and reliability. Modern micro inverters offer features such as advanced monitoring capabilities, improved energy conversion efficiency, and better integration with smart grid technologies. These advancements make micro inverters a preferred choice for optimizing solar energy systems.

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global micro inverter market on the basis of type of phase, communication technology, application, power rating, distribution channel, and region:

Type of Phase Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Single-Phase Micro Inverters

Three-Phase Micro Inverters

Communication Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Power Line Communication (PLC)

Radio Frequency (RF) Communication

Wired Communication

Wireless Communication

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Power Rating Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Low Power Micro Inverters

Medium Power Micro Inverters

High Power Micro Inverters

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Direct Sales

Distributors

Online Retail

Geographic Segment Covered in the Report:

The Micro Inverter Market provides information about the market area, which is further subdivided into sub-regions and countries/regions. In addition to the market share in each country and sub-region, this chapter of this report also contains information on profit opportunities. This chapter of the report mentions the market share and growth rate of each region, country, and sub-region during the estimated period.

• North America (USA and Canada)

• Europe (UK, Germany, France and the rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the rest of the Asia Pacific region)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America)

• Middle East and Africa (GCC and rest of the Middle East and Africa)

