Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency (EPI) Market Overview And Statistic For 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market for exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (EPI) is witnessing robust growth, driven by factors such as increased awareness and diagnosis, a growing prevalence of digestive disorders, an aging population, and pancreatic function decline. EPI, characterized by insufficient production or release of digestive enzymes by the pancreas, can lead to malnutrition and various digestive symptoms. The market is projected to grow from $2.41 billion in 2023 to $3.34 billion in 2028, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%.

Rising Cases of Diabetes Fuel Market Growth

One of the key drivers of the EPI market is the rising incidence of diabetes. Diabetes, a chronic health condition characterized by inadequate insulin production or utilization, often requires pancreatic enzyme replacement treatment (PERT) to manage EPI. With the global diabetes cases expected to reach 1.3 billion by 2050, up from 529 million in 2022, the demand for PERT and related treatments is set to increase significantly, driving the growth of the EPI market.

Major Players and Market Trends

Leading companies in the EPI market, such as Pfizer Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, and Merck & Co. Inc., are focusing on patient-centric product development. For instance, Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. partnered with Mission: Cure to launch an online patient community, providing crucial support and information to individuals with pancreatitis and EPI.

Segments Driving Market Growth

The exocrine pancreatic insufficiency market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Treatment: Nutritional Management, Pancreatic Enzyme Replacement Therapy (PERT), Other Treatments

2) By Diagnosis: Imaging Tests, Computed Tomography (CT) Scan, Abdominal Ultrasound, Secretin Pancreatic Function Test, Fecal Fat Test, Fecal Elastase Test (FE-1), Other Types

3) By Symptoms: Abdominal Pain, Constipation, Diarrhea, Fatty Stools, Weight Loss, Other Symptoms

4) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, Other Distribution Channels

5) By End Users: Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Homecare

Regional Insights

North America led the EPI market in 2023, with Asia-Pacific expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The comprehensive report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities.

