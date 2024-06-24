Global Ski Equipment And Gear Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Ski Equipment And Gear Market Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ski equipment and gear are essential items that enhance safety, comfort, and performance for skiers during their skiing activities.

Market Size and Growth

The ski equipment and gear market has shown steady growth in recent years. It is projected to grow from $1.52 billion in 2023 to $1.58 billion in 2024, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1%. This growth is attributed to various factors such as the growth of winter tourism, the popularity of Olympic and sporting events, economic prosperity, effective marketing and sponsorship strategies, and the deep-rooted winter sports culture.

The market is expected to continue its growth trajectory, reaching $1.8 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 3.3%. This growth will be fueled by the increasing interest in outdoor activities, health and wellness trends promoting active lifestyles, the demand for sustainable and eco-friendly products, the influence of global sporting events, and supportive government initiatives and policies.

E-Commerce Expansion Driving Market Growth

The ski equipment and gear market is witnessing a significant boost from the growing expansion of e-commerce. E-commerce, which involves the buying and selling of goods and services over the Internet, has provided a platform for ski equipment and gear manufacturers to reach a broader consumer base. E-commerce platforms offer a wide range of ski products, including skis, boots, bindings, poles, and apparel from various brands and merchants.

For instance, in August 2023, the United States Census Bureau reported a significant increase in e-commerce sales in the second quarter of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022. Online stores accounted for 15.4% of all sales in the second quarter of 2023, highlighting the growing importance of e-commerce in the ski equipment and gear market.

Major Players and Strategic Partnerships

Key companies in the ski equipment and gear market, such as Decathlon SA, Amer Sports, and Tecnica Group S.p.A, are focusing on strategic partnerships to gain a competitive edge. These partnerships aim to develop more sustainable products and address challenges in recycling complex, multi-material garments such as ski jackets.

For example, in August 2022, Decathlon and its brand Wedze partnered with Resortecs, a Belgium-based company specializing in textile disassembly and recycling solutions. This partnership aims to launch a recyclable jacket that uses Resortecs Smart Stitch threads, which melt and disappear when exposed to high temperatures. This innovative approach allows for easy disassembly of non-recyclable components from recyclable parts, promoting a more sustainable approach to clothing production and disposal.

Regional Insights

North America emerged as the largest region in the ski equipment and gear market in 2023, driven by a strong skiing culture and the presence of major ski resorts. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period, fueled by the rising interest in winter sports and increasing disposable incomes in countries like China and Japan.

Market Segmentation

The ski equipment and gear market is segmented based on product, application, and distribution channel:

• Product: Includes clothing, headgear, ski and poles, footwear, and other products.

• Application: Segmented into male, female, and kids.

• Distribution Channel: Includes supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, and online platforms.

Ski Equipment And Gear Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Ski Equipment And Gear Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on ski equipment and gear market size, ski equipment and gear market drivers and trends, ski equipment and gear market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The ski equipment and gear market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

