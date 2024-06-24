Global reduced lactose whey market overview and statistic for 2024-2033

Reduced Lactose Whey Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The reduced lactose whey market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $12.92 billion in 2023 to $14.33 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to growing awareness of lactose intolerance, rising prevalence of lactose intolerance, increased availability of reduced lactose, government regulations mandating lactose labeling, expansion of the dairy industry.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The reduced lactose whey market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching to $21.77 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing prevalence of lactose intolerance, expansion of the sports nutrition and functional foods markets, rising adoption of specialized diets, surge in research and development activities, growth of the infant formula market.

Growth driver of the reduced lactose whey market

The growing popularity of plant-based diets is expected to propel the growth of the reduced-lactose whey market going forward. A plant-based diet typically refers to a dietary pattern that emphasizes foods derived from plants such as fruits, vegetables, grains, nuts, seeds, and legumes, while minimizing or excluding animal products. The increasing popularity of plant-based diets is growing due to awareness of environmental sustainability, health benefits, and ethical considerations regarding animal welfare. Reduced lactose whey is incorporated into plant-based diets as a source of high-quality protein, providing a dairy-free option for individuals seeking to supplement their plant-based eating with additional protein while minimizing lactose intake

Major Players and Market Trends

Key players in the reduced lactose whey market include Fonterra Inc., Land O'Lakes Inc., Tetra Pak International SA, Dana Foods Inc., Agropur Inc., Glanbia plc, Leprino Foods Company.

Major companies operating in the reduced lactose whey market are focusing on expanding their product portfolio by adding innovative products such as animal-free whey protein to cater to the growing demand from vegan and plant-based consumers. Animal-free whey protein is derived from whey protein without using animals. It's produced using precision fermentation, where microbes such as fungi are genetically engineered to produce whey proteins in bioreactors.

Segments:

1) By Type: Organic Reduced Lactose Whey, Conventional Reduced Lactose Whey

2) By Extraction: Extraction By Precipitation, Extraction By Filtration, Extraction By Dialysis

3) By End User: Food And Beverages, Nutraceuticals, Household And Retail Use

Geographical Insights: Europe Leading the Market

Europe was the largest region in the reduced lactose whey market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of reduced lactose whey.

Reduced Lactose Whey Market Definition

Reduced lactose whey is a type of whey protein that has undergone a process to reduce its lactose content. Whey is the liquid remaining after milk has been curdled and strained, and it contains various proteins, including lactoglobulin and lactalbumin, along with some lactose and other nutrients.

Reduced Lactose Whey Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

