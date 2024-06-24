IoT Gateways Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

IoT Gateways Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The IoT gateways market, comprising physical devices or virtual platforms facilitating connectivity between IoT devices and data processing systems, is set for substantial growth. Starting from $1.70 billion in 2023, the market is projected to reach $1.99 billion in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 17.0%. By 2028, it is expected to expand to $3.77 billion, driven by technological advancements and increasing IoT adoption across various sectors.

Enhanced Internet Connectivity Drives Market Expansion

Enhanced internet connectivity plays a pivotal role in driving the growth of the IoT gateways market. As more devices connect to the internet, facilitated by economic incentives and policy initiatives, the demand for robust IoT gateways intensifies. These gateways ensure secure and reliable connectivity, efficient data management, and effective communication, thereby unleashing the full potential of IoT solutions globally. Recent data from the International Telecommunication Union highlights a significant increase in internet users worldwide, underscoring the pivotal role of connectivity in advancing IoT ecosystems.

Key Players and Market Trends

Major players in the IoT gateways market, including Dell Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., and Cisco Systems Inc., are focusing on technological innovations to drive market growth. Advancements such as automotive-qualified Ethernet PHYs by Microchip Technology Inc. exemplify efforts to enhance data transfer capabilities and support high-speed communication essential for IoT applications.

In a strategic move to bolster their market position, companies like Microchip Technology Inc. have launched advanced Ethernet PHYs designed to meet automotive standards. These innovations feature enhanced EMC/EMI performance, support for time-sensitive networking, and advanced diagnostic capabilities, catering specifically to the stringent requirements of automotive IoT applications.

Market Segments

The IoT gateways market is segmented based on components, connectivity, and end-users:

• Component: Processor, Sensor, Memory and Storage Device, Other Components

• Connectivity: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, ZigBee, Ethernet, Cellular, Other Connectivity Solutions

• End-User: Automotive and Transportation, Healthcare, Industrial, Consumer Electronics, BFSI, Oil and Gas, Retail, Aerospace and Defense, Other End-Users

Regional Insights: Asia-Pacific at Forefront of Growth

In 2023, North America dominated the IoT gateways market, while Asia-Pacific emerges as the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The region's rapid growth is fueled by increasing industrialization, technological advancements, and extensive adoption of IoT solutions across diverse sectors.

