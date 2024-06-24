Global real-time pipeline monitoring market overview and statistic for 2024-2033

Real-Time Pipeline Monitoring Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The real-time pipeline monitoring market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $8.81 billion in 2023 to $9.44 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to adherence to guidelines for pipeline safety, increased demand for real-time pipeline monitoring, need for advanced monitoring systems, and demand to identify cost reduction measures.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The real-time pipeline monitoring market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching to $12.56 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to stringent government regulations, the adoption of real-time monitoring solutions, growing environmental awareness, need to mitigate the environmental impact of pipeline incidents, and increasing demand for real-time monitoring technologies.

Growth driver of the real-time pipeline monitoring market

The expansion of pipeline networks globally is expected to propel the growth of the real-time pipeline monitoring market going forward. Pipeline networks refer to interconnected systems of pipes designed to transport fluids, gases, or other substances from one location to another. Pipeline networks are in demand due to their ability to efficiently transport fluids and gases over long distances, offering a cost-effective and reliable means of distribution for several industries. Pipeline networks use real-time pipeline monitoring to ensure safe and efficient operation by continuously monitoring parameters such as pressure, flow rates, and temperature, thereby detecting and addressing potential leaks, blockages, or other issues promptly to prevent accidents and minimize downtime.

Major Players and Market Trends

Key players in the real-time pipeline monitoring market include Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Siemens AG, General Electric Company, Cisco Systems Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation.

Major companies operating in the real-time pipeline monitoring market are focusing on developing technologically advanced solutions such as drone-based gas leak detection systems, to provide fast, accurate, and reliable detection of gas leaks in a wide range of applications, from pipelines to hard-to-reach sites. A drone-based gas leak detection system can detect, map, locate, and quantify leaks.

Segments:

1) By Technology: Pipeline Inspection Gauges (PIGs), Smart Ball, Acoustic, Fiber Optic Technology, Mass Volume, Light Detection And Ranging (LIDAR), Vapor Sensing, Other Technologies

2) By Pipe Type: Metallic, Non-Metallic, Other Pipes

3) By Application: Leak Detection, Operating Condition, Pipeline Break Detection, Other Applications

4) By Industrial Vertical: Oil And Gas, Water And Wastewater, Other Industrial Verticals

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the real-time pipeline monitoring market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of real-time pipeline monitoring.

Real-Time Pipeline Monitoring Market Definition

Real-time pipeline monitoring refers to a comprehensive set of technologies, processes, and tools designed to continuously monitor various aspects of a pipeline network or infrastructure in real-time. It analyzes data from various sources to provide instant insights into the status, performance, and integrity of industrial pipelines, enabling timely detection and response to any anomalies or incidents.

Real-Time Pipeline Monitoring Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Real-Time Pipeline Monitoring Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on non-pvc iv bags market size, non-pvc iv bags market drivers and trends, non-pvc iv bags market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The non-pvc iv bags market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

