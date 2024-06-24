Global Portable Dialysis Machines Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Portable Dialysis Machines Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global portable dialysis machines market is projected to grow from $18.35 billion in 2023 to $20.25 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 10.4%. The market is anticipated to reach $26.84 billion by 2028, driven by technological advancements, increasing prevalence of chronic kidney disease (CKD), and the rising demand for home healthcare solutions.

Increasing Prevalence of Renal Illnesses Drives Market Growth

The increasing prevalence of renal illnesses is a significant factor contributing to the growth of the portable dialysis machines market. Renal illnesses encompass a range of conditions affecting the kidneys' ability to filter waste and excess fluids, regulate blood pressure, and maintain overall health. Portable dialysis machines are crucial in managing chronic kidney disease and end-stage kidney failure, providing essential treatment for patients when kidneys are damaged, dysfunctional, or absent. According to Kidney Research UK, around 7.2 million people in the UK currently live with chronic kidney disease, with numbers expected to rise to 7.61 million by 2033. This growing prevalence is driving the demand for portable dialysis machines.

Explore comprehensive insights into the global portable dialysis machines market with a detailed sample report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=13914&type=smp

Key Players

Major companies operating in the portable dialysis machines market include Abbott Laboratories, Fresenius Kabi AG, Medtronic PLC, Siemens Healthineers AG, C.R. Bard (Becton), Baxter International Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Terumo Corporation, Nipro Corporation, Nikkiso Co., Cantel Medical, Allmed Medical Products Co. Ltd., NxStage Medical Inc., AngioDynamics, Medivators Inc., Outset Medical Inc., Rockwell Medical, SWS Hemodialysis Care Co. Ltd., Zylox Medical Devices, DEKA Research & Development Corporation, Biolight Co. Ltd., Quanta Dialysis Technologies Ltd., Medcomp, AWAK Technologies, and Toray Medical Co. Ltd.

Trends in the Market

Major companies in the portable dialysis machine market are focusing on introducing technologically advanced solutions to increase profitability. For instance, in June 2021, Baxter International launched Sharesource Analytics 1.0, a next-generation digital health device for home-based peritoneal dialysis (PD). This digital health module, built on Baxter's Sharesource remote patient management platform, aims to enhance the clinical management of home dialysis patients by helping identify potential therapy complications.

Segments:

The portable dialysis machines market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Portable Dialysis Machine For Home Use, Wearable Dialysis Machine

2) By Analysis Type: Peritoneal Dialysis, Hemodialysis

3) By End User: Hospital, Clinic, Home Care

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the portable dialysis machines market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The comprehensive report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities.

Access the complete report for an in-depth analysis of the global portable dialysis machines market: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/portable-dialysis-machines-global-market-report

Portable Dialysis Machines Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Portable Dialysis Machines Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on portable dialysis machines market size, portable dialysis machines market drivers and trends, portable dialysis machines market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The portable dialysis machines market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

