Periodontal Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Periodontal Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Periodontal Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs ” — The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The periodontal market is experiencing rapid growth, driven by increasing awareness and adoption of dental hygiene practices. The market size is expected to reach $11.78 billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 11.6% from $10.55 billion in 2023. Looking ahead, the market is projected to reach $17.90 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 11.0%.

Growing Awareness and Aging Population Drive Market Growth

Public health campaigns and rising awareness of periodontal health are significant factors propelling the periodontal market. Periodontal diseases like gingivitis and periodontitis can lead to tooth loss if left untreated. An aging population is also contributing to market growth, as older adults are more susceptible to periodontal disease.

Explore comprehensive insights into the global periodontal market with a detailed sample report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=13907&type=smp

Major Players and Market Trends

Leading companies in the periodontal market, such as Novartis and 3M, are actively developing innovative solutions, including educational apps, to enhance patient education and engagement. For instance, OraPharma, a US-based oral health product developer, launched MyPerioHealth App in October 2021. This first-of-its-kind app allows dental professionals and patients to easily understand periodontal disease stages on a digital platform at the point of care. The app aligns with the American Academy of Periodontology's (AAP) Periodontal Staging and Grading Guidelines.

Segments Driving the Market

The periodontal market is segmented by various factors:

• By Product: Diagnostic Instruments, Treatment Instruments, Surgical Instruments

• By Procedures: Scaling And Root Planing, Gum Grafting, Regenerative Therapy, Dental Crown Lengthening, Periodontal Pocket Procedures, Single Tooth Dental Implants, Multiple Tooth Dental Implants

• By End User: Hospitals, Dental Clinics, Group Dental Practice, Ambulatory Surgical Centers

North America Leads, Asia-Pacific Poised for Fastest Growth

North America was the dominant region in the periodontal market in 2023. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth in the coming years. The regions covered in this market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Access the complete report for an in-depth analysis of the global periodontal market: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/periodontal-global-market-report

Periodontal Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Periodontal Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on periodontal market size, periodontal market drivers and trends, periodontal market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The periodontal market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Epidural Abscess Treatment Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/epidural-abscess-treatment-global-market-report

Hepatic Encephalopathy Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hepatic-encephalopathy-global-market-report

Pheochromocytoma Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pheochromocytoma-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 27 industries, spanning over 8000+ markets and 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model