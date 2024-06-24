Periodontal Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Periodontal Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

Periodontal Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Periodontal Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs ”
— The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The periodontal market is experiencing rapid growth, driven by increasing awareness and adoption of dental hygiene practices. The market size is expected to reach $11.78 billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 11.6% from $10.55 billion in 2023. Looking ahead, the market is projected to reach $17.90 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 11.0%.

Growing Awareness and Aging Population Drive Market Growth
Public health campaigns and rising awareness of periodontal health are significant factors propelling the periodontal market. Periodontal diseases like gingivitis and periodontitis can lead to tooth loss if left untreated. An aging population is also contributing to market growth, as older adults are more susceptible to periodontal disease.

Explore comprehensive insights into the global periodontal market with a detailed sample report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=13907&type=smp

Major Players and Market Trends
Leading companies in the periodontal market, such as Novartis and 3M, are actively developing innovative solutions, including educational apps, to enhance patient education and engagement. For instance, OraPharma, a US-based oral health product developer, launched MyPerioHealth App in October 2021. This first-of-its-kind app allows dental professionals and patients to easily understand periodontal disease stages on a digital platform at the point of care. The app aligns with the American Academy of Periodontology's (AAP) Periodontal Staging and Grading Guidelines.

Segments Driving the Market
The periodontal market is segmented by various factors:
• By Product: Diagnostic Instruments, Treatment Instruments, Surgical Instruments
• By Procedures: Scaling And Root Planing, Gum Grafting, Regenerative Therapy, Dental Crown Lengthening, Periodontal Pocket Procedures, Single Tooth Dental Implants, Multiple Tooth Dental Implants
• By End User: Hospitals, Dental Clinics, Group Dental Practice, Ambulatory Surgical Centers

North America Leads, Asia-Pacific Poised for Fastest Growth
North America was the dominant region in the periodontal market in 2023. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth in the coming years. The regions covered in this market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Access the complete report for an in-depth analysis of the global periodontal market: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/periodontal-global-market-report

Periodontal Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:
• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future
• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.
• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.
The Periodontal Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on periodontal market size, periodontal market drivers and trends, periodontal market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The periodontal market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:
Epidural Abscess Treatment Global Market Report 2024
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/epidural-abscess-treatment-global-market-report

Hepatic Encephalopathy Global Market Report 2024
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hepatic-encephalopathy-global-market-report

Pheochromocytoma Global Market Report 2024
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pheochromocytoma-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company
The Business Research Company has published over 27 industries, spanning over 8000+ markets and 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database
The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information
The Business Research Company
Europe: +44 207 1930 708
Asia: +91 8897263534
Americas: +1 315 623 0293
Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:
LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company
Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ
Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/
Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/
Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 20 7193 0708
info@tbrc.info
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn

You just read:

Periodontal Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Distribution channels: Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, International Organizations, Technology, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 20 7193 0708 info@tbrc.info
Company/Organization
TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd.
Jubilee Hills road number-1
Hyderabad, 500033
India
+91 88972 63534
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

The Business Research Company provides over 10,000+ market research reports covering 27 industries across 60+ geographies. The reports provide the most comprehensive understanding of the market for a period of over 10 years including historic and forecasted market sizing information, market segmentations, market shares and key trends and strategies. We are a leading market research company that excels in customer, market, product and competitor information. We provide actionable market insights using secondary research, expert interviews, proprietary data and in-house knowledge. The Business Research Company’s 350+ in-house experts in 28 countries maintain 1,500,000 datasets across 27 Industries including services, manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, and technology. We offer targeted intelligence services to enable your strategic decision-making, from choosing your markets to targeting your customers and out-smarting your competitors.

The Business Research Company

More From This Author
Global Total Hip and Knee Replacements Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033
Global Truck Platooning Systems Market Analysis 2024: Trends, Growth, And Forecasts
Global Digital Water Solution Market Major Trends And Growth Drivers
View All Stories From This Author