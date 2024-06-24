Global WiGig Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

WiGig Global Market Report 2024: Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s WiGig Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The WiGig market, known for enabling multi-gigabit-per-second rates using the 60 GHz frequency range, has seen significant growth in recent years. Valued at $4.04 billion in 2023, it is projected to reach $5.15 billion in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 27.4%. This growth can be attributed to the increased demand for high-speed wireless communication, growth in data traffic, proliferation of smart devices, expanding internet usage, and the development of multimedia applications.

Rapid Expansion of the Gaming Industry Drives Market Growth

The rapid expansion of the gaming industry is a significant factor contributing to the growth of the WiGig market. WiGig's role in the gaming industry extends beyond fast wireless connections to providing higher mobility, lower latency, and an overall enhanced gaming experience. For instance, according to GamesIndustry.biz, the Australian games market generated $248.76 million (AU$345.5 million) in revenue in December 2023, a 21% increase year over year, indicating strong market growth potential.

Explore comprehensive insights into the global WiGig market with a detailed sample report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=12564&type=smp

Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies in the WiGig market, such as Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Microsoft Corporation, and Dell Inc., are focusing on technological advancements to maintain their market position. For example, Movandi Corporation launched the next-generation 60 GHz mmWave Chipset in October 2021, aimed at maximizing the potential of the 60GHz unlicensed band for various applications, including wireless backhaul and Fixed Wireless Access (FWA).

Segments:

The WiGig market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Display Devices, Network Infrastructure Devices

2) By Technology Type: System-on-Chip (SoC), Integrated Circuit Chip (IC)

3) By Enterprise Size: Large Enterprises, Small And Medium-sized Enterprises

4) By End Use Industry: BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance), Healthcare, IT And Telecom, Retail, Media and Entertainment, Other End-Use Industries

Geographical Insights: North America Leading, Asia-Pacific Fastest Growing

North America was the largest region in the WiGig market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The comprehensive report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities.

Access the complete report for an in-depth analysis of the global WiGig market:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/wigig-global-market-report

WiGig Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The WiGig Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on WiGig market size, WiGig market drivers and trends, WiGig market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The WiGig market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Passive Optical Network Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/passive-optical-network-global-market-report

Wireless Internet Services Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/wireless-internet-services-global-market-report

Wires And Cables Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/wires-and-cables-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 27 industries, spanning over 8000+ markets and 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model



Pet Snacks and Treats Market Report 2024