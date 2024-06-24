PCR Plastic Packaging Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

PCR Plastic Packaging Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

PCR Plastic Packaging Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's PCR Plastic Packaging Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs”
— The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The PCR plastic packaging market is experiencing robust growth, driven by the burgeoning e-commerce sector. The market size is poised to reach $51.80 billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 6.8% from $48.50 billion in 2023. Looking ahead, the market is projected to reach $67.05 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 6.7%.

E-Commerce Boom Drives Demand
The rapid growth of e-commerce activities is a major factor propelling the PCR plastic packaging market. E-commerce relies heavily on PCR plastics for shipping materials like mailers, bubble wrap, and protective packaging. This offers a balance between durability and environmental responsibility, reducing dependence on virgin plastics. For instance, the U.S. Census Bureau reported that e-commerce sales in the United States reached $284.1 billion in Q3 2023, reflecting a 2.3% increase from Q2 2023. As e-commerce flourishes, so does the demand for PCR plastic packaging solutions.

Explore comprehensive insights into the global PCR plastic packaging market with a detailed sample report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=13904&type=smp

Major Players and Market Trends
Leading companies in the PCR plastic packaging market, such as Amcor Limited, Berry Global Group Inc., Mondi Group, DS Smith Plc, Sonoco Products Company, are actively pursuing innovative product development and sustainable branding practices. A key focus is 100% PCR bottles, which embody a commitment to environmental sustainability and a circular economy.

For instance, in November 2023, Berry Global Group, a US-based plastic packaging manufacturer, introduced a line of reusable bottles made entirely from PCR plastic for The Bio-D Co., a UK-based eco-conscious cleaning company. These bottles are available in various sizes and are compatible with Bio-D's cleaning products. Bio-D, committed to sustainable practices, plans to distribute these refillable bottles through refill stores nationwide. The recyclable end-of-life bottles contribute to a reduction of 14.3 tons of annual CO2 emissions compared to virgin plastic.

Segments Driving the Market
The PCR plastic packaging market is segmented by various factors:
• By Material: Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET), Polystyrene (PS), High Density Polyethylene (HDPE), Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Other Materials
• By Packaging Type: Pouches, Rollstock, Bags, Films And Wraps, Other Packaging Types
• By End Use Industry: Food, Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics And Personal Care, Homecare And Toiletries, Electronics, Other End Use Industries

Europe Leads, Asia-Pacific Poised for Fastest Growth
Europe was the dominant region in the PCR plastic packaging market in 2023. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth in the coming years. The regions covered in this market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Access the complete report for an in-depth analysis of the global PCR plastic packaging market: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pcr-plastic-packaging-global-market-report

PCR Plastic Packaging Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:
• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future
• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.
• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.
The PCR Plastic Packaging Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on PCR plastic packaging market size, PCR plastic packaging market drivers and trends, PCR plastic packaging market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The PCR plastic packaging market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:
Catalog Management System Global Market Report 2024
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/catalog-management-system-global-market-report

Insulated Shipping Packaging Global Market Report 2024
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/insulated-shipping-packaging-global-market-report

Insulated Shipping Packaging Global Market Report 2024
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/insulated-shipping-packaging-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company
The Business Research Company has published over 27 industries, spanning over 8000+ markets and 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database
The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information
The Business Research Company
Europe: +44 207 1930 708
Asia: +91 8897263534
Americas: +1 315 623 0293
Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:
LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company
Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ
Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/
Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/
Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 20 7193 0708
info@tbrc.info
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn

You just read:

PCR Plastic Packaging Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Distribution channels: Manufacturing, Retail, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Technology, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 20 7193 0708 info@tbrc.info
Company/Organization
TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd.
Jubilee Hills road number-1
Hyderabad, 500033
India
+91 88972 63534
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

The Business Research Company provides over 10,000+ market research reports covering 27 industries across 60+ geographies. The reports provide the most comprehensive understanding of the market for a period of over 10 years including historic and forecasted market sizing information, market segmentations, market shares and key trends and strategies. We are a leading market research company that excels in customer, market, product and competitor information. We provide actionable market insights using secondary research, expert interviews, proprietary data and in-house knowledge. The Business Research Company’s 350+ in-house experts in 28 countries maintain 1,500,000 datasets across 27 Industries including services, manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, and technology. We offer targeted intelligence services to enable your strategic decision-making, from choosing your markets to targeting your customers and out-smarting your competitors.

The Business Research Company

More From This Author
Global Total Hip and Knee Replacements Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033
Global Truck Platooning Systems Market Analysis 2024: Trends, Growth, And Forecasts
Global Digital Water Solution Market Major Trends And Growth Drivers
View All Stories From This Author