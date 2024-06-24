PCR Plastic Packaging Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

PCR Plastic Packaging Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The PCR plastic packaging market is experiencing robust growth, driven by the burgeoning e-commerce sector. The market size is poised to reach $51.80 billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 6.8% from $48.50 billion in 2023. Looking ahead, the market is projected to reach $67.05 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 6.7%.

E-Commerce Boom Drives Demand

The rapid growth of e-commerce activities is a major factor propelling the PCR plastic packaging market. E-commerce relies heavily on PCR plastics for shipping materials like mailers, bubble wrap, and protective packaging. This offers a balance between durability and environmental responsibility, reducing dependence on virgin plastics. For instance, the U.S. Census Bureau reported that e-commerce sales in the United States reached $284.1 billion in Q3 2023, reflecting a 2.3% increase from Q2 2023. As e-commerce flourishes, so does the demand for PCR plastic packaging solutions.

Explore comprehensive insights into the global PCR plastic packaging market with a detailed sample report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=13904&type=smp

Major Players and Market Trends

Leading companies in the PCR plastic packaging market, such as Amcor Limited, Berry Global Group Inc., Mondi Group, DS Smith Plc, Sonoco Products Company, are actively pursuing innovative product development and sustainable branding practices. A key focus is 100% PCR bottles, which embody a commitment to environmental sustainability and a circular economy.

For instance, in November 2023, Berry Global Group, a US-based plastic packaging manufacturer, introduced a line of reusable bottles made entirely from PCR plastic for The Bio-D Co., a UK-based eco-conscious cleaning company. These bottles are available in various sizes and are compatible with Bio-D's cleaning products. Bio-D, committed to sustainable practices, plans to distribute these refillable bottles through refill stores nationwide. The recyclable end-of-life bottles contribute to a reduction of 14.3 tons of annual CO2 emissions compared to virgin plastic.

Segments Driving the Market

The PCR plastic packaging market is segmented by various factors:

• By Material: Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET), Polystyrene (PS), High Density Polyethylene (HDPE), Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Other Materials

• By Packaging Type: Pouches, Rollstock, Bags, Films And Wraps, Other Packaging Types

• By End Use Industry: Food, Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics And Personal Care, Homecare And Toiletries, Electronics, Other End Use Industries

Europe Leads, Asia-Pacific Poised for Fastest Growth

Europe was the dominant region in the PCR plastic packaging market in 2023. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth in the coming years. The regions covered in this market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Access the complete report for an in-depth analysis of the global PCR plastic packaging market: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pcr-plastic-packaging-global-market-report

PCR Plastic Packaging Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The PCR Plastic Packaging Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on PCR plastic packaging market size, PCR plastic packaging market drivers and trends, PCR plastic packaging market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The PCR plastic packaging market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

