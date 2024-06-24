Application Performance Monitoring Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Application Performance Monitoring Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Application Performance Monitoring Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The application performance monitoring (APM) market is witnessing rapid growth, driven by the increasing complexity of IT environments and the growing demand for user satisfaction. According to a report, the APM market size is expected to reach $9.66 billion in 2024, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.8% from $8.56 billion in 2023.

Drivers of Market Growth

Several factors are fueling the growth of the APM market. The rise in digital transformation initiatives, the need for risk mitigation and downtime prevention, and the increasing application complexity are key drivers. Additionally, the growing emphasis on cloud computing and the proliferation of microservices architecture are driving the adoption of APM solutions.

the global application performance monitoring market with a detailed sample report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=13117&type=smp

Market Outlook

The APM market is poised for significant growth in the coming years, with a projected market size of $15.49 billion in 2028, representing a CAGR of 12.5%. The forecast period will see a focus on proactive performance management, globalization, and distributed workforces, driving the integration of APM solutions with devOps practices.

Major Trends

Major trends in the APM market include the rise of observability platforms, integration of application security, adoption of real-time analytics, and a focus on business impact analysis. Collaboration with devOps practices is also expected to drive market growth.

Microservices Architecture Driving Growth

The adoption of microservices architecture is a key factor propelling the growth of the APM market. This software development approach breaks down complex applications into smaller, independently deployable services. With 81.5% of companies already using microservices and 17.5% planning to switch, the demand for APM services is expected to increase significantly.

Major Players and Innovations

Leading companies in the APM market, including IBM, Oracle, and Splunk, are focusing on product innovation to strengthen their market position. For instance, New Relic launched New Relic APM 360, a cloud-based asset performance management solution, to provide reliable customer service.

Regional Insights

North America was the largest region in the APM market in 2023, with Asia-Pacific expected to be the fastest-growing region. The comprehensive report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities.

Market Segmentation

The application performance monitoring market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Software, Services

2) By Deployment: Cloud, On-Premises

3) By Enterprise Size: Small And Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises

4) By Application: Synthetic Monitoring, End-User Monitoring, Mobile Monitoring, Other Applications

5) By End-User: Banking Finance And Insurance (BFSI), IT And Telecom, Retail And E-Commerce, Healthcare, Education, Media And Entertainment, Manufacturing, Other End-Users

Access the complete report for an in-depth analysis of the global application performance monitoring market: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/application-performance-monitoring-global-market-report

Application Performance Monitoring Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Application Performance Monitoring Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on application performance monitoring market size, application performance monitoring market drivers and trends, application performance monitoring market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The application performance monitoring market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Smart Process Application Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/smart-process-application-global-market-report

Application Modernization Services Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/application-modernization-services-global-market-report

Application Lifecycle Management Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/application-lifecycle-management-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 27 industries, spanning over 8000+ markets and 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293