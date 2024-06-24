Strategic Analysis Of The Global Oral Hygiene Market 2024 - 2033

Oral Hygiene Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The oral hygiene market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $62.99 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global oral hygiene market is projected to grow from $47.55 billion in 2023 to $50.14 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 5.4%. The market is anticipated to reach $62.99 billion by 2028, driven by increasing consumer awareness about oral health and hygiene, growing emphasis on preventive healthcare, and the expansion of e-commerce platforms and digital health solutions.

Growing Awareness of Oral Health Care Drives Market Growth

The growing awareness of oral health care is a significant factor contributing to the market's growth. Oral health care involves maintaining the cleanliness, health, and hygiene of the mouth, teeth, gums, and related structures to prevent dental diseases and promote overall well-being. According to the American Dental Association, national dental expenditures surged by 11%, from $146 billion in 2020 to $162 billion in 2021. This rising awareness is expected to drive the demand for oral hygiene products, which are designed to promote oral cleanliness and health.

Major Players and Market Trends

Major companies operating in the oral hygiene market include The Procter & Gamble Company, Johnson & Johnson, Unilever PLC, Xiaomi Corporation, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Safeway Inc., 3M Company, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Koninklijke Philips NV, Colgate-Palmolive Company, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Dentsply Sirona Inc., Patanjali Ayurved Limited, Lion Corporation, Dabur India Ltd., Sunstar Suisse SA, GC Corporation, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Ultradent Products Inc., Ranir LLC, Dr. Fresh LLC, and L'avenour Lifestyle Private Limited.

Technological Advancements in Oral Hygiene Products

Companies are focusing on launching technologically advanced products, such as smart, responsive, software-enabled toothbrushes. In October 2023, Burst Oral Care launched the Pro Sonic Toothbrush and the Curve Sonic Toothbrush. The Pro Sonic Toothbrush features a high-end color LED screen, smart software, a long battery life, and a feedback sensor for brushing sessions. The Curve Sonic Toothbrush is equipped with super soft bristles, powerful motor vibrations, whitening and sensitive modes, and a two-minute timer.

Segments:

• Product: Toothpaste, Toothbrushes and Accessories, Mouthwash And Rinses, Dental Accessories And Ancillaries, Denture Products, Dental Prosthesis Cleaning Solutions, Other Products • Distribution Channel: Supermarkets And Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Pharmacies, Online Stores, Other Distribution Channel • Application: Adults, Kids, Infants

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading the Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the oral hygiene market in 2023, with Europe expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The comprehensive report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities.

Oral Hygiene Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Oral Hygiene Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on oral hygiene market size, oral hygiene market drivers and trends, oral hygiene market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The oral hygiene market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

