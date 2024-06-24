Global Paper Drying Systems Market Segments, Driver, Restraints, And Trends

Paper Drying Systems Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Paper Drying Systems Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs” — The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global paper drying systems market is on a steady growth trajectory, expected to expand from $5.39 billion in 2023 to $5.69 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. Despite challenges such as stringent environmental regulations, the market is poised to reach $6.9 billion by 2028, fueled by the growing paper and pulp manufacturing industry and the increasing focus on sustainable manufacturing practices.

Growing Paper and Pulp Manufacturing Industry Driving Market Growth

The paper and pulp manufacturing industry's growth is a key factor propelling the paper drying systems market forward. Paper drying systems play a crucial role in ensuring the paper achieves the desired moisture content, quality, and optimal performance. The Confederation of European Paper Industries (CEPI) reported growth in nearly all paper and board grades, with total production reaching 90.2 million tonnes in 2021. This growth, seen in countries like China, the US, Japan, India, Korea, and Canada, has led to a 3.0% increase in worldwide paper and board production. The rise in paper and pulp manufacturing activities is expected to drive further demand for paper drying systems.

Explore comprehensive insights into the global paper drying systems market with a detailed sample report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=13113&type=smp

Innovative Approaches and Digital Transformation

Major companies in the paper drying systems market, such as Andritz AG, GEA Process Engineering Inc., and Valmet, are focusing on innovative approaches like the 'digital twin' concept to enhance their offerings. The 'digital twin' approach involves creating a digital representation of a physical product, system, or process. For example, Smurfit Kappa Group PLC introduced a new drying process at its UK paper mill, resulting in a 6% decrease in steam energy consumption and a 5% reduction in total CO2 emissions. This innovative process aims to replace the current energy-intensive paper drying process and reduce costs, aligning with the company's net-zero target.

Market Segmentation and Regional Insights

The paper drying systems market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By System Type: Blow Through Systems, Thermocompressor Based, Cascade Type, Trap Based System Drying

2) By Drying Method: Multi-Cylinder Dryers, Flakt Dryers, Steam Heated Cylinders, Single-Tier Dryers

3) By Dryer: Rolling Bed Dryers, Conduction Dryers, Convection Dryers, Air Dryers, Other Dryers

4) By Application: Paper And Pulp, Packaging, Food And Beverage, Other Applications

Asia-Pacific Emerging as a Key Market

North America led the paper drying systems market in 2023, but Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The comprehensive report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities in Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Major Players in the Paper Drying Systems Market:

Major companies operating in the paper drying systems market report are Andritz AG, GEA Process Engineering Inc., Valmet, Alfa Laval AB, Voith GmbH, Dürr Systems Inc., Kadant Inc., ABK Groupe, A.Celli Paper S.p.A., Industrial Kiln & Dryer Group, FEECO International Inc., Shandong Tianli Energy Co. Ltd., Carrier Vibrating Equipment Inc., Komline-Sanderson Corporation, HEDRICH Group, Allimand SA, Vulcan Drying Systems, R-V Industries Inc., CPM Wolverine Proctor LLC, Marsden Inc., Forbes Marshall Ltd., Ircon Drying Systems AB, Basque Paper Consortium. A.I.E, BHS Corrugated Maschinen- und Anlagenbau GmbH, Stela Laxhuber GmbH

Access the complete report for an in-depth analysis of the global paper drying systems market: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/paper-drying-systems-global-market-report

Paper Drying Systems Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Paper Drying Systems Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on paper drying systems market size, paper drying systems market drivers and trends, paper drying systems market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The paper drying systems market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Paper Chemicals Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/paper-chemicals-global-market-report

Paper Pigments Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/paper-pigments-global-market-report

Synthetic Paper Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/synthetic-paper-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 27 industries, spanning over 8000+ markets and 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293