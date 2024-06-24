Genome Editing Market Size Will Achieve USD 25.58 Billion by 2032 growing at 15.3% CAGR - Published by Emergen Research

Genome Editing Market

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Genome Editing Market size was USD 6.10 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 15.3% during the forecast period. Rising government funding and number of genomic projects and strategic initiatives by biotechnology industry, continuous technological advancements in gene editing tools, and introduction and advancements of Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)-Cas9 technology are key factors driving market revenue growth.

The genome editing market is at the forefront of biotechnology and biomedical research, offering transformative capabilities to modify DNA sequences within organisms. Genome editing technologies, such as CRISPR-Cas9, TALENs, and ZFNs, enable precise, targeted changes to the genetic code, facilitating advancements in medicine, agriculture, and various scientific fields. These technologies have revolutionized our ability to study genes, develop new treatments for genetic diseases, create genetically modified organisms, and enhance agricultural productivity. The global genome editing market is experiencing rapid growth, driven by significant investments in research and development, expanding applications across industries, and the continuous evolution of editing tools.

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, Lonza, GenScript, Tecan Trading AG, PerkinElmer Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., CRISPR Therapeutics, Editas Medicine, Cellectis, Sangamo Therapeutics, Precision BioSciences, Intellia Therapeutics, Inc., bluebird bio, Inc., Creative Biogene, Synthego, Beam Therapeutics, AMSBIO, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Mammoth Biosciences, Inc., OriGene Technologies, Inc., New England Biolabs, Caribou Biosciences, Inc., Inscripta, Inc., Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc., Horizon Discovery Ltd., Takara Bio Inc., AstraZeneca, Recombinetics, Cibus Inc., and Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

The report highlights the current impact of COVID-19 on the Genome Editing Market along with the latest economic scenario and changing dynamics of the market. It analyzes the impact of the pandemic on market growth and remuneration. The pandemic has changed the economic scenario of the world and has affected several sectors of the market. The report estimates the market for Genome Editing Market according to the impact of COVID-19.

Drivers of Market Growth

Several key factors are driving the expansion of the genome editing market:

Advancements in Genome Editing Technologies: Innovations in genome editing tools, particularly CRISPR-Cas9, have dramatically improved the efficiency, precision, and accessibility of genetic modifications. The simplicity and versatility of CRISPR-Cas9 have accelerated its adoption across research and commercial applications, making it a cornerstone technology in the genome editing market.

Rising Investment in Research and Development: Governments, academic institutions, and private companies are increasingly investing in genome editing research and development. These investments are aimed at exploring new therapeutic applications, enhancing crop traits, and developing next-generation editing tools. The growing funding landscape supports the expansion and diversification of the genome editing market.

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global genome editing market on the basis of product and services type, technology, delivery method, application, end-use, and region:



Product and Services Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Reagents and Consumables

Software and Systems

Services

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)

Transcription Activator-Like Effector Nuclease (TALEN)

Zinc Finger Nuclease (ZFN)

Antisense

Meganucleases

Others

Delivery Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Ex-Vivo

In-Vivo

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Genetic Engineering

Cell Line Engineering

Animal Genetic Engineering

Plant Genetic Engineering

Gene-modification Cell Therapy

Others

Clinical Applications

Diagnostics Application

Drug Discovery and Development

Therapy Development

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies

Academic and Research Institutes

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Hospitals

Others

Geographic Segment Covered in the Report:

The Genome Editing Market provides information about the market area, which is further subdivided into sub-regions and countries/regions. In addition to the market share in each country and sub-region, this chapter of this report also contains information on profit opportunities. This chapter of the report mentions the market share and growth rate of each region, country, and sub-region during the estimated period.

• North America (USA and Canada)

• Europe (UK, Germany, France and the rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the rest of the Asia Pacific region)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America)

• Middle East and Africa (GCC and rest of the Middle East and Africa)

