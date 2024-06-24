Unified Facility Management Market Size Will Achieve USD 198.44 Billion by 2032 growing at 8.3% CAGR - Emergen Research

Unified Facility Management Market

Rising demand for Information Technology (IT) infrastructure evolution is one of the major factors driving market revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Unified Facility Management Market size was USD 89.30 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period. Rising introduction of innovative products and adoption of various strategies by key vendors and demand for evolution of IT infrastructure and increasing number of Internet of Things (IoT) in unified facility management solutions are key factors driving market revenue growth.

The Unified Facility Management (UFM) market is a rapidly evolving sector that integrates various facility management services into a single, cohesive platform. Unified Facility Management encompasses a broad range of activities, including maintenance, security, energy management, space planning, and cleaning services. This holistic approach aims to streamline operations, reduce costs, and enhance the overall efficiency of facility management by leveraging advanced technologies and centralized management systems. The market is gaining traction as businesses and institutions across industries recognize the benefits of a unified approach to managing their facilities. Driven by the increasing complexity of facilities, the need for operational efficiency, and the growing adoption of digital solutions, the UFM market is poised for significant growth in the coming years.

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞:



M-System Co., Ltd. Archibus, Oracle, SAP, Planon, Trimble Inc., Accruent, Broadcom, FM Systems, and IBM Corporation

The report highlights the current impact of COVID-19 on the Unified Facility Management Market along with the latest economic scenario and changing dynamics of the market. It analyzes the impact of the pandemic on market growth and remuneration. The pandemic has changed the economic scenario of the world and has affected several sectors of the market. The report estimates the market for Unified Facility Management Market according to the impact of COVID-19.

Drivers of Market Growth

Several key factors are driving the growth of the Unified Facility Management market:

Increasing Complexity of Facilities: Modern facilities, whether commercial buildings, industrial complexes, or institutional establishments, are becoming more complex with advanced systems and diverse operational requirements. Managing these facilities efficiently requires a unified approach that can integrate various services and systems into a coherent management framework.

Demand for Operational Efficiency: Organizations are under constant pressure to optimize operational costs and enhance productivity. Unified Facility Management offers a streamlined solution by integrating different facility management services, reducing redundancies, and improving resource utilization. This leads to significant cost savings and operational efficiencies.

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global unified facility management market on the basis of components, deployment type, applications, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Software

Service

Solution

Deployment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

On-Premises

Cloud

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Healthcare

Information Technology (IT) and Telecom

Retail

Education

Geographic Segment Covered in the Report:

The Unified Facility Management Market provides information about the market area, which is further subdivided into sub-regions and countries/regions. In addition to the market share in each country and sub-region, this chapter of this report also contains information on profit opportunities. This chapter of the report mentions the market share and growth rate of each region, country, and sub-region during the estimated period.

• North America (USA and Canada)

• Europe (UK, Germany, France and the rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the rest of the Asia Pacific region)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America)

• Middle East and Africa (GCC and rest of the Middle East and Africa)

