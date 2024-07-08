Broadcastvision Entertainment Unveils AudioFetch Express v5: The Ultimate Wireless Audio Solution
EINPresswire.com/ -- Broadcastvision Entertainment, a pioneer in wireless audio technology, proudly announces the debut of AudioFetch Express v5, marking a significant leap forward in audio streaming innovation.
Product Overview: AudioFetch Express v5 is a groundbreaking wireless audio solution designed to revolutionize audio streaming across various applications.
With its ability to broadcast up to two audio channels per unit, scalability enabling the installation of multiple units, seamless integration with the wired solution, AudioFetch Signature, and support for both 2.4GHz and 5GHz frequencies, it sets a new standard for versatility and performance.
Key Features:
• Wireless Networking: Seamlessly connect via Access Point or existing Wi-Fi networks for hassle-free operation.
• Dual Band Compatibility: Experience reliable, interference-free audio streaming in any environment with support for either 2.4GHz or 5GHz Wi-Fi bands.
• Multiple Audio Channels: Select either one stereo or two mono audio channels, offering flexibility for diverse audio configurations and preferences.
• Scalable: Expand your system by installing multiple units, or seamlessly integrate with our wired solution, AudioFetch Signature, for virtually limitless audio channel options.
• Wide Compatibility: Integrates seamlessly with analog, digital coax, and digital optical audio sources.
• Low Latency: Enjoy synchronized audio playback with unnoticeable system audio latency.
• Plug-n-Play Installation: Easy setup ensures users can start streaming audio effortlessly.
• Microphone Input: Includes a separate input for condenser microphones for clear voice amplification in PA applications.
• Audio Adjustments: Fine-tune audio levels with built-in audio gain adjustment and real-time signal level monitor.
Applications: Perfect for gyms, restaurants, houses of worship, museums, educational institutions, tour guides, nail salons, hotel lobbies, airports, company break rooms, corporate events, conferences, and virtually any facility seeking to transmit wireless audio to smartphones or tablets.
Why Choose AudioFetch Express v5?
• Exceptional audio quality
• Versatile and easy to use
• Scalable - Expand your system by installing multiple units
• Seamless integration with existing setups
• Reliable performance in any environment
• Dedicated support and assistance
Additional Benefits:
• Free Mobile App: Access audio content on the go with the complimentary AudioFetch app. The app is compatible with any location equipped with AudioFetch.
• Direct Marketing Portal: Market services directly on the app to customers through an easy-to-use online portal.
• Customizable App: Customize the app with logo, colors, and branding at no additional cost.
• No Monthly Fees: Enjoy cost-effective audio streaming solutions without any monthly fees.
• Warranty and 30-Day No Hassle Return: Peace of mind with a 3-year manufacturer warranty and 30-day, no hassle return policy.
Tim Depumpo, CEO of Broadcastvision Entertainment, comments: “The AudioFetch Express v5 builds upon the success of our popular Fetch Express product by offering two audio channels per device. This enhancement provides even greater versatility for our customers, allowing them to tailor their audio streaming setups to their specific needs. Additionally, the Dual Band can be configured to operate in either the 2.4GHz or 5GHz Wi-Fi band, providing increased flexibility and enhanced performance in wireless audio streaming applications.”
For more information visit www.broadcastvision.com or contact Mark Blake at markb@broadcastvision.com or 888.330.4283 x 102.
About Broadcastvision Entertainment: Broadcastvision Entertainment is a leading innovator in wireless audio technology, fitness entertainment technology including personal viewing TVs, cardio theater-style wireless audio, and the CAB. Broadcastvision, as the pioneer in this field, introduced the CAB (Console Adapter Box) in 2011, seamlessly integrating cardio equipment with cable or satellite boxes, providing users direct control over entertainment options from the equipment console, and eliminating the need for a separate battery-operated control.
Visit www.broadcastvision.com or call 888.330.4BVE (4283).
