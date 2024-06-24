Submit Release
Governor Newsom to deliver State of the State on Tuesday

SACRAMENTO — On Tuesday, following the transmittal of the 2024 State of the State to the Legislature, Governor Gavin Newsom will deliver his remarks directly to the people of California. His pre-recorded speech will premiere simultaneously across the office’s social media channels and website.

WHEN: 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 25, 2024

LIVESTREAM: @CAgovernor Twitter page, California Governor Facebook page, and Governor’s Office YouTube page.

This event will also be available to TV stations on the LiveU Matrix under “California Governor.”

