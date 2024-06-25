Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,824 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,051 in the last 365 days.

Twin Shores Marketing Honored with the Innovative Marketing Excellence Award 2024

Twin Shores Marketing Honored with the Innovative Marketing Excellence Award 2024

UNITED STATES, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recognizing Excellence in Marketing Innovation

Twin Shores Marketing has been awarded the Innovative Marketing Excellence Award 2024, a testament to its pioneering approach in the marketing industry. This accolade highlights Twin Shores' commitment to providing exceptional marketing services to small and medium-sized businesses through its unique pay-for-performance model.

A New Standard in Marketing Services
Twin Shores Marketing sets itself apart by abandoning the traditional retainer model in favor of a results-driven, pay-for-performance approach. This model ensures that clients receive tangible results, making marketing services more accessible and cost-effective for smaller businesses.

Strategic Blueprints for Success
The foundation of Twin Shores' success lies in its thorough understanding of each client's business, customers, and competitive landscape. By creating detailed strategic blueprints, Twin Shores provides clients with a clear, actionable plan to achieve their marketing goals.

Cutting-Edge Technologies for Small Businesses
Twin Shores leverages the latest marketing programs and technologies, usually reserved for large corporations, to empower small and mid-sized businesses. This technological edge allows these businesses to compete more effectively in their respective markets.

Guaranteed Results through Personalized Strategies
Twin Shores' growth strategies are customized for each client, ensuring accountability and guaranteed results. The agency's innovative pay-for-performance model means that clients only pay for successful outcomes, providing peace of mind and a solid return on investment.

About Twin Shores Marketing
Twin Shores Marketing is a national, full-service marketing agency focused on supporting small businesses. Founded by industry veterans with extensive experience in logistics and pharmaceutical/biotechnology, Twin Shores brings the expertise of multimillion-dollar brands to local businesses. Through strategic partnerships and advanced technologies, Twin Shores provides comprehensive marketing solutions that drive growth and success.

Media Contact
Phone: +16313841496
Email: scott@twinshoresmarketing.com
Website:
Facebook
TSMAI

AnotherZero
AnotherZero
team@anotherzero.com

You just read:

Twin Shores Marketing Honored with the Innovative Marketing Excellence Award 2024

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more