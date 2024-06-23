Submit Release
News Search

There were 181 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 396,824 in the last 365 days.

Federman & Sherwood Investigates CDK Global for Data Breach

OKLAHOMA CITY, June 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Federman & Sherwood has initiated an investigation into CDK Global with respect to their recent data breach. CDK Global, a provider of software used by 15,000 car dealerships, shut down most of its systems after the cyberattacks struck Tuesday, June 18, 2024, evening and then again on Wednesday, June 19, 2024, evening. Austin, Texas-based CDK provides SaaS-based CRM, payroll, finance and other key functions for dealerships. A report says the group that claims to have attacked CDK Global has demanded tens of millions of dollars in ransom. If you are a dealership or person dealing with this data breach, please reach out. The following personal information was potentially accessed and acquired: full names, other personal information, Social Security number, financial information and date of birth.

If you wish to discuss this action, obtain further information, and/or participate in this litigation, please contact Tiffany Peintner either by email at trp@federmanlaw.com or visit our firm’s website www.federmanlaw.com:

Tiffany Peintner
FEDERMAN & SHERWOOD
10205 North Pennsylvania Avenue
Oklahoma City, OK 73120


Primary Logo

You just read:

Federman & Sherwood Investigates CDK Global for Data Breach

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Law


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more