President Lai welcomes Prime Minister Terrance Drew of Federation of Saint Christopher and Nevis to Taiwan

A delegation led by Federation of Saint Christopher and Nevis Prime Minister Terrance Drew arrived in Taiwan on June 22 for a five-day state visit and will depart on June 26. Presidential Office Spokesperson Wen Lii (李問) on June 23 stated that President Lai Ching-te offers a warm welcome to Prime Minister Drew and his delegation on behalf of the government and people of Taiwan. The spokesperson said that on the morning of June 24, President Lai will officially welcome the visiting delegation with military honors, before holding an in-depth exchange of views on issues of mutual concern. The president will then host a state luncheon at the Presidential Office for the delegation.

Noting that this will be Prime Minister Drew’s second visit to Taiwan in his capacity as prime minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Spokesperson Lii stated that the delegation includes the prime minister’s wife Mrs. Diani Jmesha Prince-Drew and a number of key cabinet members and local leaders from St. Kitts and Nevis such as Minister of Foreign Affairs Denzil Douglas, Nevis Premier Mark Brantley, Cabinet Secretary Marcus Natta, Permanent Secretary of the Prime Minister’s Office Naeemah Hazelle, Special Envoy for Health Care Frank Laws, and Director General of St. Kitts and Nevis Information Service Bernice Matthew.

Spokesperson Lii stated that St. Kitts and Nevis is an important ally of Taiwan in the Caribbean. He thanked Prime Minister Drew for speaking up multiple times in support of Taiwan’s participation in international organizations at the United Nations General Assembly and other major international venues since taking office, and noted our countries’ extensive cooperation and solid friendship. Spokesperson Lii said that in the 41 years since Taiwan and St. Kitts and Nevis established official diplomatic relations, we have enjoyed close cooperation and exchanges in education, medicine and public health, agriculture, youth and women’s empowerment, and climate resilience. The spokesperson expressed hope that this visit by Prime Minister Drew and his delegation will help deepen cooperation and promote the enduring friendship between our countries as we work together to contribute to global peace, stability, and sustainable development.