Flash News: OKX Wallet Now Integrated with ChainGPT

SINGAPORE, June 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for June 23, 2024.



OKX Wallet Now Integrated with ChainGPT

OKX Wallet is now integrated with ChainGPT , an advanced AI infrastructure developing AI-powered technologies for the Web3, Blockchain, and Crypto space. With this integration, the OKX Web3 community can access ChainGPT via web extension.

ChainGPT offers a suite of AI-powered solutions designed explicitly for Web3, including an AI chatbot, NFT generator, smart contract tools, and trading assistant. This integration enables OKX Wallet customers to leverage cutting-edge AI technologies to enhance their Web3 experience, from generating smart contracts to analyzing blockchain data, all within the secure environment of their OKX Wallet.

For more information, please visit the OKX Support Center.



For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com

About OKX

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike, including:

OKX Wallet: The world's most powerful, secure and versatile crypto wallet which gives users access to over 85 blockchains while allowing them to take custody of their own funds. The wallet includes MPC technology which allows users to easily recover access to their wallet independently, removing the need for traditional, 'written down' seed phrases. In addition, OKX Wallet’s account abstraction-powered Smart Account enables users to pay for transactions on multiple blockchains using USDC or USDT, and interact with multiple contracts via a single transaction.

DEX: A multi-chain, cross-chain decentralized exchange aggregator of 400+ other DEXs and approximately 20 bridges, with 200,000+ coins and more than 20 blockchains supported.

NFT Marketplace: A multi-chain, zero-fee NFT marketplace that gives users access to NFT listings across seven top-tier marketplaces including OpenSea, MagicEden, LooksRare and Blur.

Web3 DeFi: A powerful DeFi platform that supports earning and staking on about 70 protocols across more than 10 chains.

OKX partners with a number of the world's top brands and athletes, including English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival and Olympian Scotty James.

OKX also regularly publishes articles, accessible via OKX Learn. These articles provide readers with in-depth analyses of all cryptocurrencies, including factors influencing Bitcoin prices and Ethereum prices.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com



Disclaimer